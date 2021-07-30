Former Blue Springs star Horn helping establish new football program with charity event

Scorpio Horn thought he would have the chance to return to Blue Springs High School in 2020 when coach Kelly Donohoe resigned to take a coaching position at Rockhurst High School.

Horn, the former Blue Springs and Missouri Western star defensive lineman who was coaching defense at Missouri Western, didn’t get the Wildcats head coaching position.

At the time he was devastated, but today he is thankful.

“The good Lord God works in mysterious ways,” said Horn, who is now the head football coach and assistant athletic director at KIPP Endeavor Academy, a college preparatory school in Kansas City.

“I wanted to come back home, work where I live and coach at my alma mater and it didn’t happen. But if it had happened, I would not have the amazing opportunity to work with young men at KIPP and work alongside my former teammate at Missouri Western.”

That teammate is Michael Cobbins, who has served the students at KIPP since 2007.

“If I go into the jungle or have to go to war, I want to go with Michael Cobbins,” Horn said, grinning. “He is the man. He is so important to all the young men at KIPP – is making a difference in their lives. And now, I am going to be right alongside him.”

For the first time, the academy is going to have a freshman football team. Right now, the players are practicing on a parking lot, because there are no grass fields available near their location at 2700 E. 18th Street in Kansas City.

And Horn is trying to change that.

Today, from 6-9 p.m., Horn and some of his friends – Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer Willie Wilson, Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer Neil Smith and Horn’s brother Joe, who was a colorful wide receiver for the Chiefs and New Orleans Saints – will host a swimming party at a home at 16000 Ess Road, Kansas City, just west of Lee's Summit Road.

The cost is $40 and many of the young student-athletes from KIPP will be in attendance.

“God didn’t just put me here on earth to play football,” said Smith, who was joining many of the celebrities for a game of golf Friday morning at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs. “When Scorpio reached out to me, I couldn’t say yes fast enough. He is doing the Lord’s work, helping these urban kids attend school while they’re learning about football.

“They need a stadium, and this fundraiser is one of the first steps to help them get one.”

Right now, 24 men will be part of the school’s first football team, and Cobbins does not try to hide his enthusiasm,

“This year, we will play freshman ball,” Cobbins said, “next year we will add sophomore ball and the following year junior varsity. Then, in four years, with many of our young men who are now freshmen, we will have our first varsity season.”

To find out more about Saturday’s event, or to make a donation to KIPP’s football program, contact Cobbins at 816-716-9108 or mcobbins@kippkc.org, or send a check payable to KIPP Athletics, 2700 East 18th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127.