'They have big hearts and want to help people': The Horn brothers give back to their community through sports

The Horn brothers – former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Joe, prep and college coach Scorpio and Willie, who won a national championship in college before returning to his prep alma mater – don't together as often as they would like.

But when they do, it's a guarantee that there will be hugs, laughs, lots and lots of stories and more compassion that one could imagine coming from one family who is dedicated to helping others.

The Horns were in Eastern Jackson County to help Scorpio raise funds for a stadium at KIPP Endeavor Academy, a college preparatory school in Kansas City, for which he is the new football head coach and assistant athletic director.

"I can't even tell you how great that fundraising event was, especially since so many people attended and helped raise funds for a new stadium," Scorpio said, "but also because my brothers were there helping me."

So were local sports icons like Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer Willie Wilson and Kansas City Chiefs Ring of Honor inductee Neil Smith.

"The good Lord did not just put me on this planet to play football," Joe said, before a casual round of golf with many of the participants in the charity event on Saturday. "He put me here to make a difference, and that's what I want to do. Whoever calls me, Scorpio, Willie – whoever, I'm there."

More:Former Blue Springs star Horn helping establish new football program with charity event

Joe Horn was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft, and played three seasons with them, netting 53 receptions, 879 yards and seven touchdowns.

But Joe didn't become a premier receiver until he signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2000. He ranked in the top 10 that season in receptions (7), yards (8) and touchdowns (9).

He was selected to the Pro Bowl four out of his seven years with the Saints, and set single season franchise records for receiving yards (1,399), and receiving touchdowns (11, shared with Marques Colston) as well as the career franchise record for receiving touchdowns (50, a record surpassed in 2012 by Colston, who finished with 72).

But Joe made his greatest impact off the field, when he supported the people of New Orleans and the Gulf region in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. He served as the face of the Saints and frequently visited evacuees who had been moved to San Antonio and the Houston Astrodome during the aftermath of Katrina.

"I love helping people, because the Lord knows I have received so much help from so many people over the years," Joe said. "But I can say with great assurance, that Scorp, Willie and I would not be the men we are today if it weren't for our mother."

Their mother is Blue Springs resident Martha Johnson, who beams with pride when talking about her sons. And she never mentions their success in sports – no, just their success in helping others.

"I am so proud of my three sons," she said. "They not only care about people, especially the young people, they praise them and push them to be the very best that they can be.

"Joe is still working with many charities, Scorpio is doing the Lord's work helping inner-city youth by working at KIPP and coaching football and Willie is back at Blue Springs South doing so many wonderful things with students there.

"They could not have any more different personalities, but they are all alike in the way they have big hearts and want to help people."

Scorpio starred on the defensive line for Blue Springs High School and graduated in 2001, then played college football at Missouri Western and graduated in 2006 and went on to coach football at William Chrisman and Missouri Western.

Scorpio helped turn the Chrisman program around as head coach before returning to his college alma mater, Missouri Western, to coach the defensive line.

More:Blue Springs graduate Darrius Shepherd is trying to earn 'dream' spot on Kansas City Chiefs roster

"When Coach Horn came," former Bears running back D'Vonte Brown said during his playing days, "I started wearing my letter jacket. I wanted everyone to know I was a Bear. I wasn't embarrassed anymore – none of us were."

Willie graduated from Blue Springs South in 2006, Northwest Missouri State University (where he played in three national championship games and won one) and is now in his fourth year as an assistant coach at South.

"I spent three years at Chrisman with Scorpio and we did what was considered impossible – we had success at Chrisman," Willie said, "and that was because Scorpio is the type of coach kids gravitate to. He had great kids, talented kids and a great staff.

"And now, I'm back at South and I am loving every minute of it."

He and the South staff recently spent a morning cleaning up trash and debris near the dam at Lake Jacomo.

"It was a great team bonding event," Willie said. "Saw a few snakes – garter snakes – and spiders, but other than that, we had a great time."

And he had a great time at his brother's KIPP charity event.

"Scorpio needs to have that big body because his heart is so big," Willie said. "It was just a great weekend. I got to share it with my brothers, we helped a lot of kids and everyone had a great time. Doesn't get much better than that."