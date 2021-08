What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

Saturday’s Television

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: NRL: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah, 4:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Olympics: Men’s basketball bronze medal game: Australia vs. Serbia, 6 a.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: Men’s soccer gold medal game, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: SPFL: Rangers at Dundee United FC, 6:30 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Olympics: Men’s volleyball gold medal match, men’s beach volleyball gold medal match, equestrian (jumping), rhythmic gymnastics, men’s handball, artistic swimming, 7 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Olympics: Baseball gold medal game: U.S. vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m., USA (52)

• Soccer: Sevilla at Aston Villa (club friendly), 8:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Basketball: Big3: Milwaukee, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA/WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Baseball: Geico Baseball City Series finals, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 176, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• MLB: Seattle at New York Yankees, noon, MLBN (272)

• Golf: PGA/WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur semifinals, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200, 3 p.m., CNBC (33)

• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: ATP Washington/WTA San Jose semifinals, 3 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: Hambletonian Stakes, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: PGA Barracuda Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MMA: UFC 265 Early Prelims: Undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Olympics: Men’s marathon, 5 p.m., USA (52)

• NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13), NFL (180)

• MLB: Royals at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Boxing: Eimantas Staniosis vs. Luis Collazo, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Olympics: Women’s basketball gold medal game, track and field, men's diving, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MMA: UFC 265 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Arizona at San Diego, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Olympics: Women’s volleyball bronze medal match, 7:30 p.m., USA (52)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship (taped), 8 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• Pro football: CFL: Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Olympics: Women’s handball bronze medal game, 10 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Rodeo: PBR Long Live Cowboys Classic, 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Collingwood at Hawthorn, 11 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Olympics: Men’s water polo bronze medal match, 11:30 p.m., CNBC (33)

• Olympics: Women’s water polo gold medal match: U.S. vs. Spain, 11:30 p.m., USA (52)

• Olympics: Women’s volleyball gold medal match: U.S. vs. Brazil, midnight (Sunday), KSHB 41 (8)

• Olympics: Boxing gold medal bouts, 12:50 a.m. (Sunday), CNBC (33)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Brisbane at Fremantle, 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (740)

• Olympics: Men’s water polo gold medal match, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), USA (52)

• Olympics: Women’s handball gold medal game, 3:45 a.m. (Sunday), USA (52)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: PGA/WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Real Madrid vs. AC Milan (club friendly), 11:25 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Rodeo: PBR Long Live Cowboys Classic (taped), 11:30 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, noon, TBS (50)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: PGA/WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Royals at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Kansas City at Racing Louisville, 2 p.m., KSMO 62 (10)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA Summer League: Boston vs. Atlanta, 3 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NBA Summer League: Toronto vs. New York, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: ATP Washington/WTA San Jose finals, 4 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Music City Grand Prix, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Barracuda Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA Summer League: Portland vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NBA Summer League: Houston vs. Cleveland, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 6 p.m., ESPN (13), NFL (180)

• Olympics: Closing Ceremony, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA Summer League: Washington vs. Indiana, 7 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Rodeo: PBR Long Live Cowboys Classic (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship (taped), 8 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA Summer League: Denver vs. Miami, 9 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NBA Summer League: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: Royals at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL: Kansas City at Racing Louisville, 2 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)