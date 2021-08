What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Surfing: WSL Championship Tour: Corona Open Mexico, 7:30 a.m., FS2 (Comcast 740)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Canada National Bank Open, 10 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48), Tennis (277)

• Little League Baseball: Southeast Regional semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA Summer League: Atlanta vs. Indiana, 5 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Little League Baseball: Southwest Regional semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA Summer League: Boston vs. Denver, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Leagues Cup quarterfinal: Club León at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA Summer League: Chicago vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NBA Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Leagues Cup quarterfinal: Tigres UANL at Seattle Sounders FC, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA Summer League: Sacramento vs. Washington, 9 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NBA Summer League: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland, 10 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: New York Yankees at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Soccer: Leagues Cup quarterfinal: Club León at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)