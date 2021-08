What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Cazoo Classic, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Surfing: WSL Championship Tour: Corona Open Mexico, 7:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: LPGA Women’s Scottish Open, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Little League Baseball: Midwest Regional semifinal: South Dakota vs. Nebraska, 10 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Canada National Bank Open, 10 a.m., Bally Sports KC (48), Tennis (277)

• Golf: U.S. Men’s Amateur: Round of 32, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Washington at New York Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN (272)

• Little League Baseball: New England Regional semifinal: Connecticut vs. Massachusetts, noon, ESPN (13)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• Little League Baseball: West Regional semifinal: Northern California vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA Summer League: San Antonio vs. Charlotte, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA Summer League: Chicago vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Little League Baseball: Great Lakes Regional semifinal: Illinois vs. Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA Summer League: Washington vs. Brooklyn, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA Summer League: Indiana vs. Portland, 5 p.m., NBATV (273)

• MLB: New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox (at Field of Dreams, Dyersville, Iowa), 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Little League Baseball: Mid-Atlantic Regional semifinal: New Jersey vs. Pennsylvania, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA Summer League: Orlando vs. Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NFL Preseason: Washington at New England, 6:30 p.m., NFLN (180)

• NBA Summer League: Houston vs. Toronto, 7 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Little League Baseball: Northwest Regional semifinal: Washington vs. Montana, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: CPL: Valour FC at FC Edmonton, 8 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League semifinal: Philadelphia Union at Club America, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Toronto at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA Summer League: Phoenix vs. Denver, 9 p.m., NBATV (273)