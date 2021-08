What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Leeds United at Manchester United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Surfing: WSL Championship Tour: Corona Open Mexico, 7:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: LPGA Women’s Scottish Open, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Southampton at Everton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Little League Baseball: Midwest Regional final, 9 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: Wolverhampton at Leicester City, 10 a.m., USA (52)

• Little League Baseball: New England Regional final, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s lacrosse: Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Arsenault, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Norwich City, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Basketball: Big3 Las Vegas, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, noon, NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• NFL Preseason: Miami at Chicago, noon, NFLN (180)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Canada National Bank Open semifinals, noon, Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• Little League Baseball: West Regional final, 1 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: Menards NHRA Nationals, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NBA Summer League: Denver vs. Dallas, 2 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Golf: U.S. Men’s Amateur semifinals, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Little League Baseball: Great Lakes Regional final, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA Summer League: Atlanta vs. Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Champions Tour Shaw Charity Classic, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL Preseason: Denver at Minnesota, 3 p.m., NFLN (180)

• NBA Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Boston, 4 p.m., NBATV (273)

• MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Minnesota United, 5 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Little League Baseball: Mid-Atlantic Regional final, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA Summer League: Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Canada National Bank Open semifinals, 5 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Lacrosse: PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chrome LC, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: St. Louis at Royals, 6 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• NFL Preseason: Cleveland at Jacksonville, 6 p.m., NFLN (180)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN (272)

• NBA Summer League: Charlotte vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., NBATV (273)

• Little League Baseball: Northwest Regional final, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA Summer League: Cleveland vs. New York, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NFL Preseason: Chiefs at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)

• NBA Summer League: Portland vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NBA Summer League: Detroit vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pachuca at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• CFL: Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• NFL Preseason: Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m., NFLN (180)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• MLB: St. Louis at Royals, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL Preseason: Chiefs at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m., WDAF-FM (The Wolf) (106.5 FM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Newcastle United, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: LPGA Women’s Scottish Open, 8 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Menards NHRA Nationals qualifying (taped), 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• Track & field: American Track League Ed Murphey Classic, noon, ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• NFL Preseason: Carolina at Indianapolis, noon, NFLN (180)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, 3 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Canada National Bank Open finals, 12:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: La Liga: Real Sociedad at FC Barcelona, 12:50 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Lacrosse: PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Chaos LC, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: St. Louis at Royals, 1 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., TBS (50)

• Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: Menards NHRA Nationals, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NBA Summer League: Dallas vs. Sacramento, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: U.S. Men’s Amateur championship, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• WNBA: Seattle at Chicago, 3 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLS: Los Angeles FC at Atlanta United, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Champions Tour Shaw Charity Classic, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s lacrosse: Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Wood, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA Summer League: Washington vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NBA Summer League: Utah vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Houston at Los Angeles Angels, 4 p.m., MLBN (272)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA Summer League: Brooklyn vs. San Antonio, 5 p.m., NBATV (273)

• WNBA: Atlanta at Phoenix, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: ATP Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., Tennis (277)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA Summer League: Minnesota vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA Summer League: Orlando vs. Houston, 7 p.m., NBATV (273)

• NBA Summer League: Golden State vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLS: Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA Summer League: Memphis vs. Chicago, 9 p.m., NBATV (273)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• Motorsports: NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB: St. Louis at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)