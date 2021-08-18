What's On Today sports TV/radio listings

The Examiner

WHAT’S ON TODAY 

Today’s sports broadcast highlights 

Wednesday’s Television 

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 10 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277) 

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBN (272) 

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, noon, Bally Sports KC (48) 

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740) 

• MLB: New York Mets at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN (272) 

• Softball: Little League World Series championship game, 4 p.m., ESPN (13) 

• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN (13) 

• WNBA: Seattle at New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274) 

• MLB: Houston at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48) 

• Soccer: CONCACAF League: Santos de Guapiles FC vs. Verdes FC, 7 p.m., FS2 (740) 

• MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925) 

• Women’s soccer: International Champions Cup semifinal: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269) 

• Soccer: CONCACAF League: CD Marathon vs. Diriangen FC, 9 p.m., FS2 (740) 

• Women’s soccer: International Champions Cup semifinal: Portland vs. Houston, 10 p.m., ESPN2 (29) 

• Women’s soccer: Women’s Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain (taped), 10 p.m., CBSSN (274) 

• Track & field: IAAF World Athletics U20 Championships (taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN (46) 

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio 

• MLB: Houston at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM) 

• Minor league baseball: Sioux Falls at Monarchs, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM) 

• MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM) 