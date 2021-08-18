What's On Today sports TV/radio listings
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, 10 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBN (272)
• Tennis: ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, noon, Bally Sports KC (48)
• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)
• MLB: New York Mets at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN (272)
• Softball: Little League World Series championship game, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• WNBA: Seattle at New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB: Houston at Royals, 7 p.m., Bally Sports KC (48)
• Soccer: CONCACAF League: Santos de Guapiles FC vs. Verdes FC, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)
• MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., Bally Sports KC-Plus (925)
• Women’s soccer: International Champions Cup semifinal: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Soccer: CONCACAF League: CD Marathon vs. Diriangen FC, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Women’s soccer: International Champions Cup semifinal: Portland vs. Houston, 10 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Women’s soccer: Women’s Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain (taped), 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Track & field: IAAF World Athletics U20 Championships (taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN (46)
Wednesday’s Radio/Audio
• MLB: Houston at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• Minor league baseball: Sioux Falls at Monarchs, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)
• MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)