Blue Springs boys breeze past Lee's Summit North

Blue Springs boys basketball put together a memorable senior night for its half-dozen seniors Friday, cruising away from Lee's Summit North for a 69-47 conference win at home.

Ikenna Ezeogu netted 11 of his game-high 27 points in the third quarter, when the Wildcats (19-4) stretched a 30-19 halftime lead into a 56-30 bulge for the fourth. Josh Allen also scored 11 of his 12 points in the third.

Dalesean Staley added 13 points for Blue Springs and fellow seniors Mike Harrison and Ta'Rez Thompson pitched in seven and six points, respectively. Ezeogu, Calvin Griffin and Kyle Bruce are Blue Springs' other seniors, and coach Adam Jones called it a “another great effort” from all six.

“Those six guys have contributed so much to this program over the past four years,” Jones said. “They have taken our program to places we haven’t been in a while. It was a great atmosphere to celebrate those men while earning a home conference win.”

Tre Baker scored 15 points and B.J. Stewart 14 for Lee's Summit North, which fell to 6-15 overall.

“(We) didn't have an answer for anything Blue Springs was throwing at us,” North coach Mike Hilbert said. “Blue Springs showed why they are one of the better teams in the state this year.”

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 49, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 39: South took a 24-23 halftime lead, looking for its first win of the season Friday, but Ray-Pec outscored the Jaguars 17-9 in the third period en route to victory.

Mike Brooks led the Jaguars (0-20) with 10 points, while Myles Sutton drained four three-pointers on his way to 14 points for Ray-Pec (10-12).

South coach Josh Smith said his team simply didn't match Raymore-Peculiar in the third.

“Ray-Pec executed pretty well offensively. We did not,” he said. “Ray-Pec played with some mental and physical toughness. We did not.”