Fort Osage sends youth movement to state

By Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The Fort Osage wrestling team has plenty of youth, with six freshmen and two sophomores among the 11 Indians who competed in Saturday’s Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Staley High School.

Typically, a team with so many underclassmen wouldn’t see most of their wrestlers qualify for state, but Fort Osage proved to be an exception.

The Indians qualified six wrestlers for this week’s Missouri High School State Wrestling Championships in Columbia, including three freshmen. They finished sixth as a team with 107 points. Grain Valley was fifth with 107.5, Blue Springs seventh with 102, Blue Springs South 10th with 43 and Truman 12th with 15.

Liberty won with 259.

The top four placers in each weight class qualified for state.

Fort Osage freshman Colby Gray (120 pounds) came into the district tournament ranked No. 4 in his weight class in Class 4 according to MissouriWrestling.com. He was in the same bracket as No. 3-ranked Cooper Rider of Liberty and No. 5 Logan Burks of Staley. Despite not having as much high school wrestling experience as those two, Gray won his weight class after a couple of nail biters – a 3-1 win over Grain Valley’s Brock Smith in the semifinals and a 3-2 victory against Burks in the championship.

“It’s all hard work. I put everything in practicing every day,” Gray said. “Age is nothing but another number.

“I had to keep my head in the match (against Burks). They gave him a point for an illegal slam. I just had to keep going and get that point back.”

He has two other freshman teammates joining him. Noah Thorpe (113) finished third after going 4-1. His only loss came against No. 1 ranked Hunter Taylor of Liberty after he was pinned in 1:53.

Thorpe pinned North Kansas City’s Chase Thurston in the bubble match in 43 seconds to qualify for state, then upset state medalist Michael Domino of Liberty North in a 4-1 decision to capture third.

“It’s really cool to make it to state in my first year in high school,” Thorpe said. “I was tired and pushed through and finished the match (against Domino).”

Grayson Moore (138) was the other Fort Osage freshman to punch his ticket to Mizzou Arena, the site of the state tournament. He took fourth after going 4-2 and winning his bubble match with Blue Springs’ Greg Dillon in an 8-4 decision. He fell to Staley’s Austin Marrah in the third-place match 7-1.

“I was going to come in here and see what I could do as a freshman,” Moore said. “Making it to state is a huge accomplishment.”

Other Fort Osage wrestlers to qualify were senior Stevie Gabb (285, second place), senior Dylan Reed (132, fourth) and sophomore Gavin Gallman (220, third).

Blue Springs will send four wrestlers to state with Brock Sullivan (285), ranked No. 4, going as the lone district champion. The two-time state qualifier got three pins to set up a championship matchup with the No. 3-ranked Gabb and earned a 7-4 decision. Sullivan got retribution after Gabb pinned him earlier in the season at the Winnetonka Invitational.

“It comes down to endurance,” Sullivan said. “Later in the year, I have had more time and more conditioning. I feel like I have more and more of a shot at a state title.

“I usually try to come up with some complicated plan and that never works out. So, I just said screw the rules and just run what I run.”

Wildcats joining Sullivan at state are Jaxson McIntyre (170, second), Korbin Katamura (195, fourth) and Aleksei Wojtkiewicz (106, fourth).

Grain Valley, like Blue Springs, will have four competitors at state, including No. 1 seed Dru Azcona, who went 3-0 including a 13-3 major decision in the finals against Oak Park’s Jamison Tunstill.

He credited his success to his coaches and family.

“All my high school coaches do a lot and everyone who supports me like my dad, my mom and my sister,” Azcona said. “My MO West coaches, too, helped me put in the work.

“Sometimes me and my dad go and wrestle in the room. I try to live up to his expectations. He used to wrestle at Clovis High School in California. I want to get to that level. We like to go over some moves and work on strategies.”

Also going to state for the Eagles are Tanner Barker (152, second), Brock Smith (120, third) and Justin Deweese (160, third).

Senior Tyler Barkley-Fields (126) will be the lone representative at state for Blue Springs South as he took third place. He earned a 14-8 decision over Liberty’s Jaxon Hicks to qualify before topping Staley’s Craig Omozeje 8-3 in the third-place bout.

“It feels amazing,” Barkley-Fields said. “The last South wrestler to make it to state at 126 was in 2014. I think I am bringing life to Blue Springs South thanks to Coach (Doug) Black.”