Comets stumble on home turf, fall in OT

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

For a few brief moments it appeared that captain John Sosa was going to help his team overcome a lackluster fourth quarter Saturday as he scored a late goal to give the Kansas City Comets a 5-4 lead at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Less than two minutes later, Chihuahua's Bryan Macias scored an unassisted goal to knot the score at 5-all at the 13:11 mark.

After neither team found the back of the net in the remainder of regulation, Savage forward Brayan Aguilar took a perfect pass from Jorge Rios, slid the ball past Kansas City goalie Lou Misner at 1:23 of the overtime period and suddenly, Chihuahua has its second win of the season, 6-5.

"We were sloppy in the fourth quarter and overtime, and sloppy throughout much of the game," Sosa said after the Comets fell to 9-2, while the Savages improved to 2-5-2.

"This is a game I believe we should have won. We had the lead going into the fourth quarter, and it is very uncharacteristic for this team to give up a lead late in game. That being said, we have to use this as a wakeup call, to make sure nothing like this happens when a loss like this can end your season."

Player/coach Leo Gibson agreed, and pointed much of the blame in his direction.

"This is one of those nights where we did not play a good game, especially in the fourth quarter," said Gibson, who was held scoreless for the first time this season. "I have a bad game as a player and did not have a good game coaching. We never could find a rhythm, offensively or defensively.

"On paper, this is a game we should have won, but we didn't, and we need to use this as a wakeup call."

As Gibson talked about the loss, members of the joyous Savage team prayed at midfield, posed for a team photo, interacted with members of the Comets and thanked fans around the arena.

"They won last night in St. Louis for their first win and they come here and beat us, for their first two wins of the season," Gibson said. "It was like this game meant more to them than it did to our team, and that cannot happen again this season."

Misner, who stopped 20 of 26 shots on goal, said this loss will spark the Comets the remainder of the season.

"This proves how important it is to play strong from start to finish, and we didn't do that tonight," said Misner, who started in place of injured Nicolau Neto (knee). We played strong defensively until the fourth quarter and gave up three goals to send the game into overtime. I don't think we needed a game like this, because we have been so consistent all season, but after tonight, we know that we have to play four strong quarters to beat any team in the league."

Sosa finished with two goals, his first on a penalty kick, while teammates Lesia Thetsane, Adam James and Lucas Sousa added one goal apiece.

The Comets travel to Milwaukee for a game next Saturday, then return to Cable Dahmer Arena for a 4 p.m. game Sunday against the Wave.

"We are not going to lose two games in a row," Sosa said. "We have a week to get ready for two games against a very good Milwaukee team, and we have to go there and take care of business Saturday and return home and get a win for our fans Sunday."