Chrisman's Ragan punches state ticket

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Riley Ragan finally felt the joy of being a state qualifier.

The William Chrisman senior not only punched his first ticket to the MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships this week in Columbia, he is going as a district champion. Ragan pinned Smithville’s Trent Hallett in the finals of 113 pounds in the Class 3 District 4 meet that wrapped up on Saturday at TDR Auto Fieldhouse at Kearney High School.

Ragan was the lone champion from the area and will be one of nine area qualifiers in Class 3 that will compete at Mizzou Arena, starting on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Ragan (31-10) was actually losing in his championship match. Hallett, a sophomore, held a 5-4 advantage going into the third when Ragan got a takedown with 1:15 left that turned into the winning pin.

That concluded a 4-0 run in the two-day district event that ended with four pins.

“It was hard, but once I got to the finals, I was relieved,” Ragan said. “I finally made it to state for the first time in my career. Once the finals started, I started to get gassed at the end, but I ended up winning and got the pin and pinned all the way through the bracket.”

Ragan qualified out of districts last year by taking fourth, but last year the sectional round was added. There, he lost to Belton’s Jaden Lambert in the bubble round, ending his season a win from going to state. The year prior, he lost in the consolation semifinals to Belton’s Lane Cross and again his season ended in the bubble round.

“It felt really good to punch the ticket to state, it has sucked to keep losing on the bubble,” Ragan said. “It has driven me a lot this season and I made a lot of forward progress and reached my goal.”

He will be joined at state by Chrisman teammate Nathan Campos, who took third at 170 pounds. Campos, another senior, lost in the semifinals against Platte County’s Blaine Keuhn and bounced back with two decisions. A 10-3 win over Warrensburg’s Daniel Stark-Wroblewski punched the ticket to state. A 4-3 decision over Jefferson City’s Clayton Hurley secured the win in the third-place match. A reversal with 37 seconds left gave Campos the lead for the final time.

Chrisman had two wrestlers come one win away from state: Javarien Jeffries (126) and Andru Campos (220) both lost in the consolation semifinals.

Van Horn is sending seven wrestlers to state, but came up short in two title matches. Last year, only one wrestler qualified for state.

De’Marcus Penson (152) and David Lewis (220) each were runners-up for the Falcons.

Penson fell behind 5-0 before ultimately falling by pin against Kearney’s Daryn Langford. Penson had two wins by pin and is 36-10 going into state.

Lewis (32-3) won three matches to reach the finals and lost 2-1 to Platte County’s Jake Fernandez in the 220-pound title match. Fernandez won it in the third with an escape to tie and then got a stalling point against Lewis with 1:11 left.

Also headed to state from Van Horn are Steven Campos (132), Darrian Paige (138), CJ Nelson (182), Keanu Sau (195) and Mason Iogu (285). Four of the five took third place.

Paige went 3-1 and his only loss came to Platte County’s Eli Rocha in the semifinal. Paige beat Smithville’s Ethan Muir, 7-6, in the third-place match. An escape with 19 seconds left gave Paige (31-3) the win.

Sua secured a 12-5 win over Kearney’s Tucker black in the third-place match. Sua posted a 4-1 mark and is now 37-11. Igou (285) won 4-2 in overtime against Smithville’s Mason Crim, which came after a pair of 1-0 matches – a loss in the semifinals and a win in the consolation semifinals.

Steve Campos (28-8) had one of the more dramatic wins in the place matches. Trailing Capital City’s Eli Schuemann 4-3 in the third, Campos got a reversal with 44 seconds left for what appeared to be the final points.

With 2.7 seconds left, an official gave Schuemann an escape to tie the match. Van Horn coach Craig Addison vehemently argued the decision, which was discussed and ultimately overturned. With the lead back on the scoreboard, Campos held on for the 5-4 win.

“It was really, really nerve wracking,” said Campos, who was 3-1 in the tournament. “We had gone back and forth and it was a tiebreaker. I wanted to get that dub (win). I knew I was getting to state, but that tiebreaker meant a lot. I was breathing pretty hard, if we got to OT, it is what it is. They made the right call, and I was able to hold it down for the last two seconds.”

Nelson took fourth place for Van Horn, posting a 2-2 mark. He lost 8-5 to Capital City’s Matthew Boyer in the third-place match.

The Falcons had one close call as Tristan Paige (106) lost in the consolation semifinals by a 2-1 decision.

Van Horn took sixth place and Chrisman took eighth in the team standings.