Chrisman races out front, topples Fort Osage

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Trey Taylor, though still relatively new to the William Chrisman-Fort Osage rivalry, vividly remembers the atmosphere the last time the two boys basketball teams met.

The Chrisman sophomore recalled how it felt last month losing to that rival, and on Tuesday night he saw how it felt to win on your home court.

The Bears jumped out to a big lead and beat the Indians, 69-57, in front of a full gym at William Chrisman High School.

“It meant a lot. We had to come back out here since they beat us at (Fort) and their crowd was talking stuff…we needed this one,” said Taylor, who hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. “Just the atmosphere and winning in front of our fans at home, it was super fun.”

The first meeting between the two, on Jan. 14, had a similar score, though the Indians prevailed 67-56.

“We were mad in the locker room after; I don’t want to ever have that feeling again,” Taylor said.

Added Chrisman coach Jake Kates, “We definitely wanted to come back from what we did last time out there and redeem ourselves tonight.”

The Bears (17-6) raced out an 8-1 lead and built onto their advantage from there. Taylor, Dayne Herl and Cam Dickerson each hit 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Taylor’s layup made it 17-5. Ralph Covington, who missed the first meeting, threw down a dunk with 45 seconds left before Herl’s 3-pointer made it 22-7 with 14 seconds left.

“We can’t be down 22-7; we just don’t have the horses to be able to get back,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “When they are hitting shots and we get beat off the dribble and they hit those. They are a good team that can find the open guy if you over-pursue or get stretched out. I think we missed 10 or 11 free throws in the first half; we can’t do that.”

Fort Osage (6-17) came back in the second quarter and outscored Chrisman by six points after the deficit grew to 27-9 on a SirRahn Felix basket with 6:23 to go.

Wilson called a timeout, and then the Indians rallied after a 3-pointer by Trent Hogland on that following possession. Cruz Navarro later hit a 3-pointer that pulled the Indians within 30-23 with 1:36 left in the first half. Kale Rupniewski’s layup made it 32-25 with 52 seconds left, but two free throws from Jessie Minter gave the Bears a 34-25 lead at the break.

Fort Osage had a chance to cut the deficit down but missed two free throws and finished 5 for 16 from the free-throw line in the first half.

“I thought if we could weather the storm we’d be OK, but that storm was tough to weather,” Wilson said. “We talk about fighting and having to come back and doing good things on offense and defense, guys playing hard.”

Trey Kates hit two 3-pointers early in the third quarter, and Minter added consecutive layups to push the lead to 44-27 at the 4:49 mark. A pull-up jumper by Dickerson with 2:15 left again gave the Bears a 51-34 cushion before Fort Osage closed on a 5-0 run.

The Indians pulled within 59-50 on a layup and 3-pointer by Brayden Nelson. Fort Osage had a chance to cut the deficit down to two possessions but missed a shot and then turned the ball over after getting an offensive rebound.

Herl then had back-to-back baskets, including a dunk with 3:30 left, to push the lead back to 13 in less than 30 seconds.

“We have to learn down the stretch when we get up by 17 or 18, we really need to step on it,” Coach Kates said. “Those games in the playoffs can go the other way really quick. That is something we will focus on the last 10 days of the regular season. I think the guys had the game in hand the whole game, we didn’t trail the whole time. We are two more wins from a conference title.”

The Bears had four players in double figures, led by 15 each from Minter and Dickerson. Herl added 14, while Taylor had 11.

Hogland led Fort Osage with 14 points.

The Indians will look to snap a five-game losing skid on the road Friday at Belton. Chrisman travels to Grain Valley the same night.