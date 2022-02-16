Fort Osage girls end losing streak at Chrisman

By Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Down by eight with less than four minutes to play, William Chrisman caught fire late against visiting Fort Osage.

The Bears closed the gap down to one point, but then missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would’ve forced overtime.

Instead, Fort Osage’s girls basketball team walked away with a 34-31 win, snapping a lengthy losing streak and picked up a rare win in the process.

The victory completed the season sweep but more importantly was the first win for Fort Osage at Chrisman since 2008. In fact, it was only the fifth win against the Bears dating back 14 seasons. Chrisman was 28-3 during those seasons prior to this year against the Indians. Fort Osage won the meeting at home on Jan. 18, 52-49, which snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series.

“For our seniors this year, this is the first group to have beaten Chrisman twice in a season in a long, long time,” said Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson, who previously coached the Bears for several years until 2014. “That is a big legacy and speaks volumes of our senior squad that showed tremendous leadership for the entire season. We depend on her to make good decisions and handle the ball.”

A key basket by Heather Chiesi provided the difference in this win and came at a key time to help quell the Bears’ rally.

“It is absolutely amazing, it makes me want to come back and watch every Fort/Chrisman game from now on and keep that legacy going,” said Chiesi, who had seven points in the win and four of the team’s six points in the fourth quarter.

Fort Osage (6-16) took a 32-24 lead on a free throw by Chiesi with 3:50 remaining.

Up to that point, the Bears had one basket in the quarter and had gone nearly four minutes without a basket by the time Jessie Taylor hit a layup with 2:33 to play.

Taylor provided the assist – after a steal – on a basket by Zoey Vazquez with 1:06 to play. That cut Fort Osage’s lead down to 32-29. Millie McGhee scored with 30.2 left, and the Bears (3-19) had pulled within 32-31.

Chrisman had the ball with a chance to take the lead for the first time since the second quarter but missed. The Indians got the ball out of bounds with just more than 30 seconds to play.

Junior Ashlyn Buntin took the inbound near halfcourt, turned and placed a perfect pass to Chiesi, who was running up the court. The senior coasted in and finished the layup to make it 34-31 with 23 seconds left.

“All the time (Coach) Thompson says cut to the ball, we want the ball in your hand,” Chiesi said. “I saw an opportunity and went for it. It was crazy and so cool. I was so scared I would miss, I haven’t been making my layups lately. I was like ‘No, don’t miss, don’t miss.’”

Chiesi had one more big play left when she tied up a Chrisman player on rebound with 6.7 left. Fort Osage had the possession arrow, but the Bears got a steal by McGhee with 2.3 seconds remaining. The junior dribbled from the paint out to the 3-point line and got a shot off at the buzzer that hit iron and fell away, keeping the game from going to overtime and sending the Bears to an 11th straight loss.

“It just didn’t go in, but that is basketball,” Chrisman coach Eric Schroer said. “We are getting better in our late-game situations. It is a tough lesson each time to constantly be on the bad side of it, but at times that is the way you grow. We are growing. It may not be fully noticeable, but when you are around the girls every day in practice and in the locker room. We are growing. It is a journey, but we are growing.

“It’s not a secret we have struggled offensively all year. It is not from lack of effort or the girls not trying to score, we just haven’t scored. We have to rely heavily on our defense to create our offense, and in some cases we can do that. I can’t put into words how proud I am for the girls.”

Schroer emphasized that it’s not easy to be committed and show up daily for practice with a 3-19 record.

"The fact they do that they want to get better and are committed to get better says a lot more about their character than as basketball players,” he said. “I will take those kinds of kids all day long in our program. I keep telling them your effort will pay off. Even next year, we are constantly building, and the girls are buying into that.”

Chrisman started out on fire, taking a 13-1 lead at one point in the first before the Indians pulled within 13-8 at the end of the first. By halftime, Fort Osage had surged ahead 19-16 and gave up only one basket in the second.

Fort Osage took a 28-22 lead into the final quarter after holding Chrisman scoreless for 5:04 during the frame.

“We didn’t come out well, but we fought our way back the entire game,” Thompson said. “That is a big deal and showed a lot of maturity we haven’t typically shown a lot this year. That is a really, really important move for us to make.”

Taylor led the Bears with 13 points, while McGhee tallied 11, seven coming in the first quarter to help take the early advantage. Buntin and Katelyn Smith led Fort Osage with nine points each.

Both teams are on the road Thursday, with Chrisman at Grain Valley and Fort Osage at Belton.