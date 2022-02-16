Mavericks embarrassed at home by Americans

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

By the time the final horn sounded Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena, a few diehard fans, wives and girlfriends of Mavericks players and the Allen Americans' bus driver were about all who was left to see the conclusion of an embarrassing 7-2 Kansas City loss.

The Americans (19-18-5-1) scored early and then often and maintained a slim margin over the Mavericks (22-22-2-0) in the Mountain Division standings. The Mavericks have played three more games than Allen, and the Americans own a .512 winning percentage to the Mavericks .500.

Tuesday night was the fourth game in a row between the longtime rivals, with the Mavericks going 1-1-1 (three points) last week in Allen. Coach Tad O'Had called their five games series – they play again Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena – a "must-win series" for his team.

Allen is 3-1 through the first four games.

"Our execution and effort were garbage tonight," said O'Had, who visited with the media immediately after the loss. "The second period was absolutely awful. We went into the game with a great game plan, had a good skate Tuesday morning and then come out and look like garbage."

Chad Costello scored just 25 seconds into the first period, and the Americans scored back-to-back goals in 32 seconds in a four-goal second period.

"On the first goal of the game we gave up a turnover and they put the puck in the back of the net," the coach said. "We came back and scored two goals in the period and actually played some pretty good hockey.”

Nick Pastujov and Ryan Olsen notched the Mavericks’ goals.

"Then, that second period, giving up four goals, we were awful, and that can't happen at this point of the season,” O’Had said. “And it should never happen at home in front of our fans.

"These five games against Allen are a make or break part of our season, and I absolutely disgusted with what I saw tonight."

Seven Mavericks were watching the game from a suite in the arena, and they can expect to be on the ice Wednesday.

"We had seven scratches (players) watching tonight, and they will not be watching tomorrow - they will be on the ice," O'Had said. "There are some guys who may have played their last game for this team. We have to make more changes, make some moves – do something to salvage the rest of the season and make a run for the postseason."

Daniil Chechelev, the ECHL Goalie of the Week last week, had a rare off night, giving up six goals.

Matt Greenfield entered the game at 10:32 of the second period and allowed one power play goal throughout the remainder of the game.