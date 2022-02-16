Honoring the background Bear

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The man behind the scenes at William Chrisman High School is getting some overdue recognition as activities director Greg McGhee has been named the Missouri State High School Administrator of the Year for 2021.

In typical McGhee fashion, he pointed the spotlight in the direction of his coaches and staff.

"I had no idea I would ever win an award like that," McGhee said. "You don't win something like that without a great assistant like Christy (Playter), great coaches and players and a supportive administrative team.

"To win an honor from your peers is very special, and I appreciate it."

And McGhee is appreciated at Chrisman, where he has been AD since 2016 and where many former players can be found in his office, working events and just visiting with the man who made such an impact in their lives.

"There is nothing Mr. McGhee wouldn't do for us, and there is nothing we wouldn't do for him," said Chrisman grad Chanz Hale, who still works the scoreboard clock at boys and girls basketball games. "He created a culture that is hard to explain. He had our backs, and we will always have his back. He's just one of the best men I know."

Bears basketball coach Jake Kates feels the same way.

"Greg is in it for the right reason," Kates said. "We both want to create a culture at Chrisman, and we're doing it along with a lot of other great coaches and teachers. All you need to do is see how Greg interacts with our staff and students to see why he is so special."

There is a desk drawer inside McGhee's office that is always filled with snacks, and they are there for any Chrisman student.

"I want my office to be a safe place," McGhee said. "If you need a Granola bar to get you through the day, come on by. We have snacks and we have conversations. If a student needs to cry, or yell, they just shut the door and know that they are safe.

"If an athlete wants to stop by and talk about a game, I'm always up for that. But I'm not going to sugarcoat anything. If they played well, I'll tell them. And if they didn't, I'll tell them that too."

In an age of COVID restrictions, social distancing and viral classrooms, McGhee has found his niche.

"The past couple of years have been tough for our students and everyone else, and I want to make it as normal, and as much fun as I can," McGhee said. "I love this job. I feel like the luckiest guy on the planet, and I can't wait to see what happens day in and day out at our school. Like the saying goes, 'Once a Bear, always a Bear,' and I'm so fortunate and happy to be one."