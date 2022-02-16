Truman girls stifle Belton

By The Examiner staff

Truman's girls basketball team yielded just four points in the second half Tuesday to complete a 43-16 win over visiting Belton.

Urya' Williams netted a season-high 20 points for the Patriots, who improved to 14-9, while Aa'Mya Stacker added 12 points and Grace Brunk chipped in five points.

Belton fell to 4-19.

ST. MICHAEL ARCHANGEL 61, PLEASANT HILL 56: Sa'Yere Banks scored 18 points and and Victoria Swingle 15 points Tuesday as the Guardians improved to 11-13. Erica Scheier added 10.

The Guardians fell 62-42 on Monday against St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas).

Boys

BLUE SPRINGS 59, LIBERTY NORTH 49: The Wildcats improved to 20-4 with their eighth consecutive win Tuesday in Suburban Big Eight play.

BELTON 61, TRUMAN 49: The Patriots fell to 6-16 with Tuesday's home loss.