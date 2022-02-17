Dean is the 'dude' for Falcons

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The hallways are dark, and no one is stirring inside Van Horn High School during the early morning hours.

Then, a sound echoes through the school, as Falcons senior Brycen Dean joins two of his younger teammates to get in some extra practice.

"Man, it's 5:15 a.m., and you hear the sound of a basketball ball being dribbled in the gym, and there's Brycen and a couple of our freshmen working to be better," said Van Horn coach Max Sollars, who led his injury-riddled team to the Crossroads Conference championship and a 14-9 record this season.

"Bryce is the dude, the man, on our team this year. He overcame a lot of injuries last year, and we've had so many injuries this year, and he's been one of the guys we can count on,” Sollars said. “And I've seen him grow up and become a man, a great man, a leader, a dude you can depend on.

"I'm so proud of how far he's come, and I'm so proud of how far I know he's going to go."

Dean was an important part of the Falcons team that reached the Class 5 final four last year and finished third in state, but the man who drove the offense was Jaidyn Monday, The Examiner's Player of the Year.

Monday graduated, the keys to the Falcons’ sleek offensive machine went to Dean, and he has responded with a 20-point scoring average and a never-say-die approach that has rubbed off on his teammates.

"Brycen has been great this year," said Jeremy Paige, another returning starter from last year's final four squad. "He can do it all, and he just goes about it like a pro. He works so hard, and we all pick up on that, and we know if the game is close we need to get the ball in his hands."

Dean, however, believes Paige, Korey Messick and the rest of the Falcons play just as big a role on the team as the man who opens the school gym four days a week.

"We're a team, we're brothers, no one plays a bigger role than anyone else because we know our roles and we go out and do what we need to do to be successful," Dean said. "I'm so proud to be a part of our team. We're not just a team, we're brothers. And a lot of teams say that, but we mean it.

"And it all starts with Coach Sollars. That man would do anything for any one of us and we'd do anything for him. We love him as much as he loves us, and I think that's why we play so hard and work so hard."

Sollars has created a culture at Van Horn that goes beyond the court – to the classroom and into the community.

"Coach talks all the time bout us becoming good men, good members of our community and that's important," Dean said. "My career at Van Horn is going to be over soon, and I still want to be a good man and a good member of my community and then go on to become a good husband and father.

"That was something I'd never really thought about until Coach Sollars started talking about it."

Sollars has built a solid foundation over the past three years that will continue to create all-around people like Dean and Co.

"Brycen has grown off the court as much as he has grown on the court, and that's saying something because he is the dude with the ball," Sollars said. "He's taken his game to a new level. He watched Jaidyn last year and learned so much from him, and now, he's the man.

"And he's such a good person. Look, I love to win, and I love the success we've had, but seeing our guys become great young men means even more to me.”

When Dean shows up to at 5:15 to get an extra 500 shots a week, the coach said, it’s a chain reaction.

"That's going to make him a better player,” Sollars said, “and that dedication makes him a leader, and you're a better person when you become a leader. It all works together."

And while his Falcon career will soon close, Dean is looking forward to what lies ahead.

"We're the No. 4 seed in our (district), and we want to get back to the final four this year," Dean said. "I know a lot of people don't think we can, but Coach Sollars thinks we can, and we think we can and that's all that matters.

"And then, I'm excited about the future. I want to keep playing ball and growing as a man and a leader, and I get all that from Coach."