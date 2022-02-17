Mavericks fall again at home to Americans

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Tad O'Had and his Kansas City Mavericks approached their recent five-game series with the Allen Americans as a postseason series, and following Wednesday night's 5-4 loss, his team is in the Mountain Division cellar.

The Mavericks lost one game in overtime last week at Allen, lost another game and won a game, coming back to Cable Dahmer Arena with a 1-1-1 record in the three-game set.

The Mavericks then lost 7-2 Tuesday night to the Americans and followed with Wednesday’s defeat, as Allen’s game-winning goal came after a bad pass at center ice.

The Mavericks are now 22-24-2-0 for 46 points, which puts them in seventh place in the Mountain Division. The top four teams from each division advance to the playoffs. Rapid City is in fourth place with 54 points.

"We needed to win these last two games at home, and we didn’t," said Nick Pastujov, who tallied two goals and an assist Wednesday. "It puts us in a tough situation, but not an impossible situation. There are things we need to clean up. We allowed 12 goals the last two games, and we have to improve in that area.

"And we need to clean up our mistakes. We're a good team, but we're not showing it on the ice."

O'Had has been echoing that sentiment over the past two months.

"We're not making any excuses," O'Had said. "We talked last week about how these five games against Allen could be a turning point in the season. We didn't play well enough to win, and now, we really need to start putting some wins together."

One of the most frustrating aspects of Wednesday's loss was that two apparent Mavericks goals were reviewed and nullified.

"I've watched the (Reid) Perepeluk goal, and the officials said he backed into their goaltender,” O’Had said. "He might have, but he did not impede him in any way, and that was a backbreaker."

The coach was not pleased with the Americans' short-handed goal, which came at 7:10 of the third period and gave Allen a 4-2 lead.

"That can't happen," he said, "that just can't happen. Look, there were a lot of good things that happened tonight. I liked our effort, and we're going to win most nights when we score four goals.

"There are things we need to clean up, and we're going to do that."

Allen took a 1-0 lead in the first period before the Mavs’ Ben Johnson tied the game at 15:04.

Pastujov then gave Kansas City its lone lead at 2-1 at 5:38 of the second period. Allen scored three consecutive goals to take a 4-2 lead before Pastujov scored again at 8:45 of the third period, making it a 4-3 game.

Allen's Chad Butcher the stole a pass at mid ice and turned into the eventual game-winning goal at 12:47 of the third period.

Johnson scored his second goal of the game at 18:08, but it was too little, too late.