First-day winners abound at state wrestling

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Editor’s note: Due to deadlines, Friday’s results are not in Saturday’s edition. Please see www.examiner.net for area results from Friday.

COLUMBIA – Numerous area wrestlers advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal matches after winning Thursday during the first day of the Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena.

A handful of wrestlers managed first-round wrestleback wins to stay alive.

Fort Osage still has five out of six wrestlers still alive in the Class 4 tournament.

Stevie Gabb (285 pounds) edged Lee’s Summit North’s Trevor Taylor 1-0; Noah Thorpe (113) squeaked by Belton’s Jaden Lambert 4-3; Colby Gray (120) pinned Wentzville Liberty’s Brendan Kelly in 1 minutes and 36 seconds; Dylan Reed (132) upset No. 1 seed Aydan Cook of Seckman 7-2; and Gavin Gallman (220) won by fall against LS North’s Hank Natali in 1:34 to advance to the quarterfinals for the Indians.

Grayson Moore (138) went 0-2 and was eliminated.

Blue Springs had three wrestlers advance to the quarterfinals as Brock Sullivan (285) won by major decision over Joplin’s Gunnar Price; Corbin Katamura (195) earned a 1-0 decision against Jackson’s Tyler Beyatte; and Jaxson McIntyre (170) pinned Columbia Hickman’s Cole Harrell in 3:23.

Blue Springs’ Aleksei Wojtkiewicz (106) was eliminated.

All four Grain Valley wrestlers advanced to wrestle Friday. Tanner Barker (152) defeated Seckman’s Drake Jenkins 7-2, and Dru Azcona (126) captured a 12-0 major decision against Lafayette Wildwood’s Jackson McDonald.

Brock Smith (120) and Justin Deweese (160) both fell in the first round but won their first-round wrestleback matches to stay in their brackets.

For Lee’s Summit North, Trey Robinson (152) punched his ticket to the quarterfinals by defeating Columbia Rock Bridge’s Owen Twaddle 12-4, and Charlie Dykes (113) topped Liberty North junior Michael Domino 6-3.

Taylor and Natali won their consolation matches to stay alive and Ryan McNeel (132) was eliminated.

Blue Springs South senior Tyler Barkley-Fields (120) moved to the quarterfinals by beating Cedar Hill’s Evan Porter 7-5 in the first round.

Class 3

Three out of seven Van Horn wrestlers won their first-round bouts.

Darrius Page (138) pinned Parkway West’s Aaron DeBlasi in 59 seconds, David Lewis edged Willard’s Alex Nunez 3-2 and Mason Igou pinned Rolla’s Broc Horton in 3:19.

Keanu Sua (195), CJ Nelson (182) and De’Marcus Penson (152) lost their first-round matches but bounced back to win their consolation matches, while Steven Campos (132) was eliminated.

William Chrisman had a good first day as both of its state qualifiers advanced to the quarterfinals. Riley Ragan (113) pinned McDonald County’s Jose Mandoza Garcia in the third period, and Nathan Campos (170) earned a 7-6 decision against McCluer’s Victor Johnson.

Class 2

Three out of four Oak Grove wrestlers advanced to quarterfinal matches Friday. Caleb Groff (285) got a 30-second pin against Helias Catholic’s Jack Klebba; Garrett Hudspeth (220) earned a 5-1 decision against Nick Stephens of Seneca; and Zander Brinegar (195) pinned St. Genevieve’s Alijah Holifield in 37 seconds.

Carson Smith (160) went 1-1 to stay in the consolation bracket.

Class 1

Five out of the seven state qualifiers for St. Michael The Archangel Catholic took the first step to a possible state title.

Lucas Berry (120) pinned Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas in 20 seconds; Drew Stanfield (132) pinned Lafayette County’s Braxton Ernst in 1:18; Lucas Estes (145) pinned Plattsburg’s Caden McLallen in 56 seconds; Jackson Wimberly (182) won by fall in the second period against West Platte’s David Brown; and Sampson Stillwell (285) got a pin in 25 seconds against Jason Jones of New Madrid County Central.

Zach Berry (195) and David Maschger (126) each finished 1-1 and are in the consolation bracket.