'Special love' for Mason

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

If any Blue Springs South girls basketball fans have wondered what senior guard Jaidynn Mason means to the Jaguars, all they need do is watch any video from their recent 44-23 Suburban Big Eight win over Lee's Summit North.

Mason connected on a soft floater near the free throw line in the closing seconds of the third quarter for her 15th point of the victory over the rival Broncos.

When the quarter ended, it was announced that Mason had surpassed the career 1,000-point milestone with that basketball. All 1,001 points had come with Blue Springs South. She played her freshman season at Park Hill South High School, before moving to Eastern Jackson County, which makes the feat even more impressive.

With the announcement, Mason's teammates went crazy. They were jumping up and down, patting her on the back, hugging her – showing her the type of love coach Kory Lower believes is so important in creating a basketball culture that extends off the court.

"I was surprised," said Mason, who took photos and spent some special time with her teammates after the game. "We all love each other, but they showed me some special love that night."

Lower agrees.

"That was the coolest part of the night," said Lower, who led his 19-4 Jaguars to the first conference title (12-0) in school history, "was the love they showed Jaidynn – and it was genuine. And the response was genuine, too. She has a smile that lights up our gym, and there were a lot of smiles that night."

Mason is averaging just over 15 points a game for the Jaguars, along with five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

"Her usual line is 15-18 points, five or six rebounds, three or four assists and four or five steals, and we get that from her every night.

"In fact, she broke our school career record for steals (198) in just three seasons. That's unbelievable. And she does everything for our team, from running the offense, playing point and we can even put her at the post and she gets it done."

And she does it with a smile, and a gritty determination that inspires her teammates.

"We love Jaidynn," said guard Saneea Bevley, her backcourt teammate who also reached 1,000 career points this season. "We're sisters on and off the court. All of us are sisters, and we all have so much respect for Jaidynn. She comes ready to play every night."

Sophomore center Kendall Puryear agrees, adding, "Jaidynn works so hard, and we all pay attention to her. We watch how hard she works and how successful she is, and we want to do the same thing. And she is so nice to all of us."

There is one aspect of Mason's season that frustrates her coach. For some reason, the 5-foot-6 guard is flying under the scouting radar.

"We just don't get many calls (from college coaches) on Jaidynn, and for the life of me, I can't figure out why," Lower said. "She's a great player, a great kid, a great student, she is coachable and her teammates love her. And we're having the best season in the history of our program, winning the first conference championship and hoping to have a lot more success."

Lower did say he is getting a few more phone calls and hopes the recruiting hotline begins to sizzle as more and more coaches find out about this hidden gem.

"I want to play college ball, but all I'm thinking about right now is our season," Mason said. "I've never had this much fun, or this much success and it's all because of our coaches and my teammates."