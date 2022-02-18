Chrisman girls perfect in opening round

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Editor’s note: Due to deadlines, Friday’s results are not in Saturday’s edition. Please see www.examiner.net for area results from Friday.

COLUMBIA – The William Chrisman girls had a perfect first day Thursday at the Missouri State High School Girls Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena.

All three Bears qualifiers won their first-round matches to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals.

Kiara Boldridge (235) pinned Northwest Cedar Hill’s Madi Stichling in 13 seconds; Mary Mae-McMillan (195) edged Wentzville Liberty’s Caroline Ward 2-1; and Cosette Jorgensen (159) pinned Seckman’s Destiny Brown in 5 minutes, 48 seconds.

Fort Osage junior Haley Ward (159) got her quest for a third state title off to a good start by pinning Northwest Cedar Hill’s Anna Haas in 1:32. Teammate Aroma Marrufo (120) went 1-1 and will compete in the consolation bracket, and Gabriella Doughty (174) went 0-2 and was eliminated.

For Blue Springs Mady Banker (130) went 1-1 and is in the consolation bracket, and Rhian Kempf (135) was eliminated with two losses.

Grain Valley sophomore Sevreign Aumua (149) moved into the quarterfinals with a 34-second pin against Taelor Dorr of Nixa.

Blue Springs South junior Gabby Hampton (110) finished 1-1 and is in the consolation round.