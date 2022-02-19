Bears hold off Eagles, maintain conference hopes

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Dayne Herl and Rhylan Alcanter went after each other like they were center stage in a heavyweight championship match.

Owen Herbert made things interesting with a couple of late 3-pointers that might as well have been shot from the Grain Valley High School commons area and when the smoke had cleared, coach Jake Kates' William Chrisman basketball team earned a hard-fought 57-51 Suburban Big Six victory over the Eagles.

Chrisman led 51-45 at 1:41 of the third quarter when Herbert hit a 3-point shot just a foot of so past the half-court line. That made it a one-possession game (51-48).

"How do I tell my guys to defend that shot?" asked Kates, whose 18-6 and 7-2 Bears will play Raytown next week for the conference crown. "That's a man's shot - hats off to Grain Valley. Andy (Herbert's) kids made us work for this one."

And no two players did more work than Herl, who finished with a game-high 27 points for the Bears and Alcanter, who led the Eagles with 16 points.

Herl finished with nine of his 27 points in the deciding fourth quarter.

"He's become a leader and a complete player this season," Kates said of Herl. "He had a little stretch where he was struggling offensively this season and we told him the ball will have a way of finding him. And it did tonight. He's just a great athlete and a great player."

When asked about Alcanter, Kates' eyes widened and he said, "He's a beast. We couldn't stop him tonight."

The big forward, with a head of fiery red hair, dominated the paint at both ends of the court and kept the Eagles in the game until the fourth quarter.

"Rhylan did a great job tonight," said Herbert, whose Eagles fell to 11-12 and 5-4. "The guys worked hard, really hard. When Owen made that 3-pointer you could see the guys' confidence grow out on the court. We cut it to three a couple of times, but just couldn't find a way to get the lead."

That's because Herl (3) and Jessie Minter (4) combined for seven late free throws that prevented the Eagles from making a late comeback.

"This was a big win for us because now, we have the chance to win our conference, or at least tie for first place with Raytown next Tuesday," Herl said. "Before the start of this season I made a list of goals and the first was winning conference. But the big one is winning district, which we haven't done since 2009. And I want to be a part of that - we all want to be a part of that."

When asked about the dogged determination the Eagles showed throughout the game Herl said, "They are tough. They're really well coached and they work hard. That 3-point basket was crazy, it was like, 'We need to get to work.' And we got to work and won the game."

Minter finished with eight points.

Herbert tied Alcanter for the team lead in scoring with 16.

"We never give up," said Owen Herbert, who had three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. "We've lost so many close games this season because we don't give up. We got some momentum back after I hit that long three, but they're a great team with some really good players. But a tight game like this is good for us are we get ready for district."