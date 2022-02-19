Lewis is Van Horn's first wrestling finalist

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

During the 2016 Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships, Van Horn’s Carlos Cubas took third place in the 195-pound weight division.

That was the best place that any Falcon had at the state tournament – until now.

Van Horn 220-pounder David Lewis has had close matches throughout the state tournament. On Friday, Day 2 of the tournament, he became the first Falcon to make it to the finals of his bracket in Class 3.

Lewis defeated Warrenton senior Kyler Flowers 5-3 in the quarterfinals before edging DeSoto’s Isaac Foeller 3-2 in the semifinals to advance to the championships in Class 3. The Van Horn senior will take on Platte County sophomore Jake Fernandez in the title bout tonight.

“I don’t weigh that much compared to others in the 220 bracket,” Lewis said. “I try to use my speed and technique to get around my opponent and get my points. During the last part of the match, I just try to stall it out and not hand fight like what they want to do.”

Donning a black face mask to protect a broken nose, Lewis decided to ditch it in the third period against Foeller because his opponent was pulling on his mask. That allowed Lewis to see better and helped him defend for the final two minutes and pick up the victory.

“During the match, he was pulling on my face mask a little bit,” Lewis said. “Then I asked the referee if I could take a timeout to take it off and put on new headgear. It was a lot better. I could breathe more and it wasn’t as hot.”

De’Marcus Penson (152) is the other Falcon that will be guaranteed a state medal after he won both of his consolation matches to advance to the fourth-round wrestleback.

Class 4

Blue Springs junior Brock Sullivan said he really focused on his conditioning this season so he would be ready for districts and state.

That extra work to build his endurance has paid off as witnessed by his performance Friday. The junior defeated Marquette’s Alex Bray 5-0 in the quarterfinals before he rode out Nixa’s John Gholson and got an escape of his own to earn a 2-1 decision in sudden victory in the 285-pound semifinals.

“It’s the same thing I said last week, it comes down to endurance,” Sullivan said. “Endurance really helped me out with Stevie Gabb (in districts), and it really helped me in overtime today.

This will be the first time Sullivan will earn a medal after coming up empty during his last two trips to state.

“After qualifying for two years and not getting what I wanted, this year, I am getting there, it feels great,” Sullivan said.

It also feels great for Fort Osage freshman Colby Gray (120), who will wrestle in his first finals Saturday.

Gray pinned Lafayette Wildwood’s Aidan Schoen in the quarterfinals and edged Liberty’s Cooper Rider 6-3 in the semifinals to set himself up for a matchup with nationally-ranked Zan Fugitt of Nixa in the championship.

“I felt like it was a good match, but I needed to get to the legs a little bit more,” Gray said. “I had a little more stamina. I was satisfied with the match.”

Fort Osage senior Dylan Reed (132) and freshman Noah Thorpe (113) both lost in the semifinals but are guaranteed to receive a state medal for the Indians as they will wrestle in the consolation round tomorrow. Sophomore Gavin Gallman (220) will join them. After he lost in the quarterfinals he won two consolation matches to advance to the fourth round of wrestlebacks.

Blue Springs seniors Jaxson McIntyre (170) and Corbin Katamura (195) both fell in the semifinals of their weight divisions and will wrestle in the consolation bracket and both will finish as medalists.

Grain Valley junior Dru Azcona (126) lost in the semifinals of his bracket but will still get a state medal; and junior Tanner Barker (152) fell in the quarterfinals but rebounded for decisions of 11-5 and 8-3 in the consolation bracket to cement himself as a medalist.

Lee’s Summit North senior Trey Robinson (152) lost in the semifinals but will wrestle for a medal today, as will sophomore Charlie Dykes (113), who fell in the quarterfinals but bounced back with two wins in wrestlebacks. Senior Trevor Taylor (285), will also earn a medal for North after he won all three of his consolation matches Friday following a first-round loss Thursday.

Class 2

Oak Grove senior Zander Brinegar (195) decided to slim down and wrestle down a weight class after competing at 220 last season.

It appears to be a decision, as he is now 42-0 on the season and he advanced to state finals in for the first time in his career with an 8-3 win against Helias Catholic’s Tanner Nappier in the quarterfinals and a second-period pin of Sullivan’s Jordan Rice in the semifinals.

Brinegar will take on Buffalo senior Brock Maverick in the championship match.

“I have just been grinding a lot harder,” Brinegar said. “I have had some college kids come in the room and beat me up and make me a little bit tougher.”

Oak Grove junior Caleb Groff (285) lost in the quarterfinals but will compete for a state medal in wrestlebacks today.

Class 1

Freshman heavyweight Sampson Stillwell returned to the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic lineup late in the season after he rehabbed from a torn ACL.

After overcoming adversity, he is one match away from being a state champion after pinning Gallatin’s Gabe Parker in the quarterfinals and Stanberry’s Austin Colvin in the semifinals to punch his ticket to the championship match.

“I wanted to score as many points as I could for my team,” Stillwell said. “(Colvin) tried to scramble and I got him on his back.”

Teammate Drew Stanfield (132) will join him as another Guardian who will be in the finals. Stanfield won by tech fall (18-2) over Draken Bennett of Maysville in the quarterfinals and beat Centralia’s Jesse Shannon 16-4 in the semifinals.

“It’s a goal I had for myself last year and I fell short,” Stanfield said of making the state finals. “I worked all offseason for this. It feels great.”

Lucas Berry (120), a state champion last season, and Lucas Estes (145) both lost in the semifinals but will earn state medals in the consolation bracket for the Guardians.

Girls

One year removed from a third-place finish at the Missouri State High School Girls State Wrestling Championships, Grain Valley sophomore Sevreign Aumua has taken a big leap.

For the 2021-2022 season, the sophomore has just one loss.

It remained that way on Day 2 of the state tournament. Aumua defeated DeSoto’s Hannah Eberhardt 11-6 in the quarterfinals before pinning Mehlville senior Nadia Abdijanovic in 1:18 during the semifinals to advance to the championship round of the 149-pound weight division.

She will face Cameron’s Justice Brewer in the title bout, whom she pinned in the district championship two weeks ago.

“My goal was to get better and place higher than I did last year,” Aumua said. “I am in the finals this year and I have definitely improved.

“After my match, I got goosebumps. I am just happy I got here.”

So is Fort Osage junior Haley Ward (159), who is one win away from being a three-time state champion. She got pins against Waynesville’s A’Myrah Syyan in the quarterfinals and DeSoto’s Ella Bradley in the semifinals.

Ward will take on Nixa’s Calyese Dupree in the finals today.

“It feels really good and I am proud of myself, but there’s still another day and I have to prepare myself for that,” Ward said.

William Chrisman’s Kiara Boldridge (285) and Cosette Jorgensen (159) will compete for state medals in the consolation bracket.