Now starting, Knust shines for Eagle girls

Meet Meghan Knust, a sophomore on the Grain Valley Eagles basketball team.

No, she's not new to the team. The young forward has been a part of the Eagles squad all season, it's just that now she is a starter in the absence of two-time all-state player Grace Slaughter, who is scheduled to have ACL surgery next Tuesday.

Knust turned in her top performance of the season at home Friday night, scoring a game-high 17 points and dominating play in the paint alongside teammate Ella Clyman in a 58-21 Suburban Middle Six victory over William Chrisman.

"It's fun to play with Meghan," said Clyman, the Eagles’ starting center, who finished with 12 points, "because we know what each other is thinking out there. I can look at her and know what she's going to do, and she can look at me and know what I'm going to do.

"And tonight she had her best game ever. And that's just what we need with district coming up."

Slaughter, who averaged 32 points a game for the Eagles, was on the bench cheering for her teammates, as they improved to 2-1 without her in the starting lineup.

"It's time for all of us to step it up without Grace," Knust said. "None of us are going to score 32 points, but if I score a few more points and Ella scores a few more points and the rest of the girls score a few more points, they all add up and we get a win, like we did tonight.

"We're getting more and more confident playing without Grace, but we all miss her so much. It's great that she can come to our games and cheer for us, but we want to get her back out on the court playing with us. It won't be until next season, but we're all looking forward to it."

Knust and Clyman scored six points each in the first quarter as the Eagles ran off to a 20-2 lead. They led 42-8 at the half and 53-10 after three quarters.

The Bears did not score a point in the first half until Jessie Taylor hit two free throws at 1:11, and they did not have a field goal until 2:05 of the third quarter when Elise Mackey hit a jump shot.

"I was really proud of our girls tonight," Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said, after the Eagles improved to 19-4 and 8-1. "You can see their confidence grow from game to game, and from quarter to quarter.

"I was really happy with the play of Meghan tonight. We knew she could play like that, but I think we knew it before she knew it. She can be a force, like she was tonight.

"And like we've talked about the way the girls are playing as a team, making great passes, doing all the right things – it's fun to watch and even more fun to coach."

Emma Jane Ogle finished with nine points and McKenah Sears seven for Grain Valley.

Taylor led Chrisman with five points.