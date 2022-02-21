Ward cruises to third state title

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

COLUMBIA – Sometimes Fort Osage junior Haley Ward makes it look too easy.

That’s what it looked like Saturday at the MSHSAA Girls State Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena.

The junior spent a total of 4 minutes and 35 seconds on the mat in her four matches at the tournament. A full match that doesn’t end in a pin or technical fall lasts six minutes.

She capped her tournament with a pin in 1:07 against Nixa freshman Calyese Dupree in the 159-pound championship match to capture her third straight state championship.

It was a different feeling for Ward this time around. Last season, she won 6-2 in the finals and was not pleased about not getting a pin. This time, she pinned her way through her bracket.

“I feel more confident about myself to be able to get the matches over with and be done,” Ward said.

Ward finished the season with a 52-0 record and ended her season without a single match going the full six minutes.

“Mentally, I am just trying to get it over as quickly as I can. That’s what I tell myself,” Ward said.

Next season, Ward will have a chance to become a four-time state champion.

Just before Ward’s match, Grain Valley sophomore Sevreign Aumua made history for the Eagles. She became the first girls wrestler in the history of the program to win a state championship when she pinned Cameron sophomore Justice Brewer in 3:18 in the title bout at 149 pounds.

Aumua is the third Grain Valley wrestler overall to win a state championship.

“It feels really good and I am really proud,” said Aumua, who finished third at state last year. “It feels really great to see the improvement in my work and to see that I actually made it and that my work wasn’t done for nothing.

“I wrestled pretty hard and worked hard to get that pin.”

The sophomore got pins in three of her four matches. The only win that wasn’t won by fall was a 11-6 victory against DeSoto’s Hannah Eberhardt in the quarterfinals. Throughout the tournament, Aumua was effective in using leg sweeps out of tie ups to get takedowns.

“In club, I would always work on hand fighting,” Aumua said. “In youth, that was the only shot I took. I tried to expand that knowledge on taking shots. I have done it so much that people know I like to do that, so I try to change it up.”

For William Chrisman, Kiara Boldridge (235) took third place and Cosette Jorgensen (159) was sixth.

“I am pretty proud of myself, but I wish I would have placed higher,” Jorgensen said. “I started off pretty strong but on the second day, I didn’t do, as well.”