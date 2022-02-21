Pair of champs pace St. Michael

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

COLUMBIA – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic wrestling coach Matt Infranca said his heavyweight Sampson Stillwell is “genetically a freak.”

Stillwell is just a freshman and despite an injury to this season made the greatest possible impact for the Guardians at the MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

He along with senior Drew Stanfield (132 pounds) captured state championships and helped St. Michael captured its first state trophy as it took fourth in Class 1 with 101.5 points. Mid-Buchanan took first place with 171.5.

The pair of champs from St. Michael were among four boys from Eastern Jackson County who captured state titles, as Blue Springs’ Brock Sullivan and Oak Grove’s Zander Brinegar also had their arm raised by an official Saturday evening. Fort Osage’s Colby Gray and Van Horn’s David Lewis were state runners-up.

“When I took over, the goal was to win a state title but we fell short this year,” Infranca said. “We keep getting closer every year. The coaching staff and the kids get all the credit.”

Stillwell was a big part of that as he missed more than half of the season with a torn ACL. Coming back from that injury didn’t slow him down. He controlled his championship match from start to finish and got a 7-0 decision against Centralia’s Seth Hasekamp.

“It feels good. I am just glad to be here and do it for my team and coaches,” said Stillwell, who finished with a 17-1 record this season. “A trophy was what we are striving for and we did it.

“The bigger picture in my head was to keep on going and keep on working and I would get there. Now we are here, it feels good.”

Stanfield (48-2) feels the same way. After he finished third at state last season, he broke through this time and earned a 10-4 victory against St. Pius X sophomore Marco Dalakishvili to stand atop the podium.

“I worked really hard and I set a goal for myself to be a state champ,” Stanfield said. “I fell a little bit short last year, but I got it this time. It felt great. It’s kind of cliche, but hard work pays off.”

Infranca echoed those sentiments.

“I am a big Drew Stanfield fan,” Infranca said. “He had worked his butt off every single day since he lost last year. He got what he earned.”

Lucas Barry (120) also captured a medal for the Guardians, placing fourth, and Lucas Estes (145) took third following a fall in 4:15 against Brookfield sophomore Colton Parn in the consolation finals.

Class 4

All season long, Blue Springs junior Brock Sullivan has focused on increasing his endurance and being able to outlast his opponents in six-minute matches.

That strategy paid off for him, especially in the title bout of the 285-pound division against Wentzville Liberty junior Matthew Craig. He got an escape in the second period and was able to ride out Craig in the third to capture a 1-0 victory for his first state championship.

The previous two seasons, Sullivan qualified for state, but didn’t get a state medal. This time, he made the leap to being a champion. After the victory, he gave a big group hug to head coach Bobbe Lowe and assistant coach Austin Kemp.

“It’s so different, man, especially after having two rough state tournaments,” Sullivan said. “It has felt so much different than the past two years.

“It was a moment. It was different under those lights and being the center of attention. It was awesome to be with my coaches.”

Lowe said Sullivan executed the game plan in the finals to perfection.

“We just wrestled Brock style this weekend,” Lowe said. “He has been doing that the past couple of weeks. He listened to his coaches and wrestled smart. He’s good on top and he’s good on bottom.

“Brock didn’t come down here to be a state qualifier. He came here to be a state champion.”

Part of Sullivan’s strategy was to hammer the right arm of Craig and not let him get to a plank position when he was on top.

“My biggest strategy all year when on top is to keep my opponent on three legs of the table,” Sullivan said. “I have to take away that stability. For a heavyweight, it’s really hard for them to get up from there if they don’t have all four legs down.”

Joining Sullivan as medalists for Blue Springs were seniors Jaxson McIntyre (170) and Corbin Katamura (195), who both took sixth place.

Fort Osage freshman Colby Gray made a big impact in his first season and got a matchup with nationally ranked Nixa junior Zan Fugitt in the championship.

Gray was unable to get anything going in the bout and lost by tech fall 15-0 in 3:22.

“I felt like I did pretty good. It was a long season and I battled through it and got second,” Gray said. “I tried to keep it close because (Fugitt) is a hammer on top.”

Dylan Reed (132, fourth), Gavin Gallman (220, sixth) and North Thorpe (113, sixth) also captured medals for the Indians.

Grain Valley had a pair of state medalists themselves as Drew Azcona (126) placed fourth and Tanner Barker (152) captured sixth.

For Lee’s Summit North, Trey Robinson (152) and Charlie Dykes (113) both took fourth and Trevor Taylor (285) was fifth.

Class 3

Van Horn senior David Lewis (220) made history for the Falcons when he became the first wrestler in school history to make it to the state championship match.

He went against Platte County sophomore Jake Fernandez in the finals and fell 2-1 because of a penalty call with 8 seconds left, as the official ruled Lewis grabbed his opponent’s helmet.

“It’s over now and you can’t really change anything,” Lewis said of the penalty. “I feel like we should wrestle again. It would still be a good match.”

Lewis was able to make noise at state after not wrestling at all during the 2020-21 season.

“I feel like I am blessed to be back and just wrestling,” Lewis said. “I love the game. I know I lost and got second but I lost to a good opponent. You just have to take your Ls and move forward.”

Van Horn junior De’Marcus Penson (152) was the team’s other medalist as he finished sixth after an injury forfeit in his final match due to a knee injury.

Class 2

After getting fifth place at state the last two seasons, Zander Brinegar finally broke through.

The senior finished the year with a perfect 43-0 record in the 195-pound weight class and defeated Buffalo senior Brock Maverick 9-2 in the finals.

“It feels amazing,” Brinegar said. “It is something I feel I deserve after putting in all the hard work for it.”

In the offseason, he cut weight and wrestled down from the 220-pound class to 195 this season, and the decision paid off.

“It gave me confidence and it made me a lot faster,” Brinegar said.

Caleb Groff (285) was the Panthers other state medalist as he took third place.