Hecker's strong finish paces South swimming

Greg Uptain

Special to The Examiner

ST. PETERS – Kennedy Hecker wanted to lay it all on the line one last time.

Swimming the final leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay consolation final at Saturday's Missouri Class 2 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, the Blue Springs South senior produced a personal-best time of 53.86 to will the Jaguars to a 14th-place finish to close the state meet in strong fashion.

“I was just hoping to go out with a bang,” said Hecker, who will attend either Army or Navy next year. “You never really know what's gonna happen. It's a sprint event and anything can happen. Once my coach told me my time, I just couldn't believe that I actually hit my goal.”

Blue Springs South coach Errich Oberlander was ecstatic to see Hecker end her high school swimming career on such a high note.

“I always talk to kids about that 'senior swim' and you never know what can happen.” Oberlander said. “The goal is always to go out with your best one ever, and she definitely, definitely did that.”

Blue Springs South had the area's top team finish with 22 points, which was good for a 20th-place finish.

“It was a good weekend. We swam great yesterday (in the preliminaries). Couldn't quite equal it until that last relay,” Oberlander said. “We only lose Kennedy off this team. It's a big piece, obviously, but we've got some young kids that I think are ready to step up and fill in that void next year.”

Lee's Summit North compiled 19 points to finish in a tie for 22nd place, while Blue Springs had just 3 points to tie for 29th.

“We had a very new team, a very young team,” Lee's Summit North coach Thomas Faulkenberry said. “Only one girl on the whole state team won't be back next year. All but two of them were rookies to the state meet, so I'm excited we got to get that experience under their belts.”

The Broncos had the best swimming finish Saturday when the team of juniors Anna Hess and Lillie Zoller and sophomores Jessica Lampe and Myah Frashier had an 11th-place showing in the 200 freestyle relay.

Hess rallied her team to that spot with a strong time of 24.61 seconds in the final 50 yards of the race, the fastest time of anyone in the final leg.

“Relays are always the best experience. The environment is just so much more up, and your teammates can bring you up,” she said. “That always motivates me to go really fast in my last 50. I love being anchor because I like the close competition and being able to bring it home for my team.”

Hess and Hecker were the only two area swimmers to make the cut to swim an individual event on Saturday as both took part in the 50 free.

Hess swam a 25.03 to pick up a 14th-place finish.

“It wasn't the best. I had hoped for a better outcome, but this season has been crazy,” she said. “I'm not where I used to be. I'm not mad about it, I still got consolation finals. I'm really excited for my senior year, hoping I can get on the podium again like I did my freshman year (when she was fifth in the 100 butterfly).”

Hecker was right behind Hess in 15th place with a time of 25.07.

“I was just ecstatic to be here at finals,” she said. “Last year was my first time swimming individual at state, and we didn't really have finals last year (a one-day meet due to the pandemic), so it was really cool just to get to experience what the atmosphere was like.”

Blue Springs South's other two relays also swam Saturday with both its 200 medley and 200 free relay teams coming in 15th.

Hecker was on all three of the Jaguars relay teams. She was joined by juniors Landry Johnson and Amy Pollard and freshman Trinity Tuggle on the 400 free squad; Tuggle, Pollard and junior Brooke Bendorf on the 200 free team; and junior Micaela Richards, sophomore Kara Good and freshman Shelby Jackson in the 200 medley.

In the Class 2 one-meter diving competition held Saturday morning, area schools had six of the 32 divers in the field with three of them making the cut into the finals (top 16).

Blue Springs South freshman Alyssa Mainard nailed her second-to-last dive to push her into an 11th-place finish with 358.35 points.

“It was not as good as I was expecting, but at least I made it to 16, which is what I wanted to do,” she said. “The beginning of the meet was not very good, but I ended up doing a little bit better.”

Lee's Summit North sophomore Sedona Miles didn't make the finals cut last year, but she did this year and parlayed that into a 13th-place finish with 348.55 points.

“Last year, I hit my feet on the easiest skills, so it was really disappointing for me to not make finals when I'd been expecting myself to,” she said. “This year, I'm really happy that I did make finals and now I can go celebrate with my team.”

Blue Springs freshman Elsie Bouknight was right behind Miles in 14th place with 338.45 points.

“I feel like today went really good because I made finals, especially as a freshman going to state and making finals is a really big thing,” Bouknight said. “Warm-ups were a little rocky in the beginning, but I feel really proud of how everything went. It may not have been top eight, but I'm still very proud.”

Blue Springs and Blue Springs South had five divers at the state meet, four of which were freshmen, which bodes well for the future.

“We're really excited for our freshmen. They did well for their first state meet,” said Missy Jackson, who coaches both diving teams. “It sets us up well for next year. We're excited for them to do some work in the offseason and build upon what we got this year. The future's very bright for Blue Springs and Blue Springs South.”

In the Class 1 state meet Thursday and Friday at the Rec-Plex, Grain Valley junior Madison Rogers had the top area showing with a fourth-place finish (344 points) in the one-meter diving competition. Van Horn’s Felicia Lawrence competed but did not advance past the preliminaries.