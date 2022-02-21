Home cooking for Comets win

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Two homegrown members of the Kansas City Comets played big roles in their team's 11-4 victory over Milwaukee Sunday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Kansas City native Lou Misner picked up his second win of the season in goal after taking an 8-4 loss Saturday in Milwaukee, and Overland Park, Kan., product Nick McDonald enjoyed a big night, scoring two goals and adding as assist in just his second start of the season.

Another local player, Kearney's Adam James, added two goals an assist to end the Comets' brief two-game losing streak.

The win gave 10-2-1 Kansas City an 11-point lead over Dallas in the MASL Central Division.

"We needed this win, especially after last night," said Misner, who made nine saves. "We came ready to play tonight. Last night (in Milwaukee) we played a strong first half and didn't finish the game. Tonight, we played as strong first half and a strong second half. It's great to celebrate a win like this with our fans."

The Comets struck first as Christian Anderaos sent home a rebound off the boards for a 1-0 lead with 12:59 left in the first.

The Wave's Andre Hayne answered that goal with an assist from MASL scoring leader Ian Bennett to tie the game with 8:28 to play in the opening frame.

Captain John Sosa then had a shot blocked to the side by Wave goalie Matt Perrella. Rian Marques was rushing the goal from the left side and pounded home the rebound for a 2-1 lead with 6:38 to go in the first.

"We didn't mess around tonight," said Sosa, who finished with four assists and a goal. "They like to intimidate, and they could not intimidate us tonight. We needed this win – we're too good to lose three in a row. We're too good to lose two in a row, but tonight we sent a message. This was more than a win. They tried to dish it out, and when we gave it right back to them, they didn't know how to handle it."

Following a successful penalty kill by the Comets, they went on their own power play, and it took less than a minute for Kansas City to convert.

Player/coach Leo Gibson found Lesia Thetsane on the left side of the arc, and he fired a rocket into the net to put the Comets up 3-1.

McDonald and Gibson then converted a perfect give-and-go from the right side that resulted in McDonald’s first goal of the season and a 4-1 Kansas City lead in the second period.

"I am just so happy to be a part of this team, and I know I have to make a contribution when I am given the chance to play," McDonald said. "This was a great team win, and I know that we can continue playing like this the rest of the season."

With 5:23 to go in the half, Milwaukee cut the Comets’ lead in half with Tyler Turner’s third goal of the season to make it a 4-2 contest. That margin lasted an entire 16 seconds when McDonald scored his second goal of the game to put the Comets back in front by three at 5-2.

"Nick had an outstanding game," Gibson said. "He has earned the chance to get some playing time, and he certainly made the most of it tonight. This one feels good, really good because so many guys contributed offensively and defensively and Lou was great in the net."

McDonald got his first assist when he found James, who promptly beat Perrella for a 6-2 Kansas City lead with 4:20 to go in the half.

Milwaukee's James Weber scored his first of the season to make it a 6-3 game at the half.

Lucas Sousa, Sosa, and James gave Comets fans plenty to cheer about as they each scored in a span of 57 seconds to push the Comets lead to 9-3 with 5:10 to go in the third quarter. Bennett, who leads the MASL with 37 points, scored a goal late in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was a showcase of special teams for the Comets. First, with Sosa serving a blue card for a two-footed tackle, Ramone Palmer connected with Nacho Flores for Kansas City’s first short-handed goal of the season. That put the Comets up 10-4 with 4:22 left in the game.

Less than a minute later, with Milwaukee’s Derek Huffman in the penalty box for tripping, a Sosa-to-Sousa power play goal closed the scoring in the Comets’ decisive win.

"When we play like this, like we are capable of playing, we can be a formidable opponent for any team," said Sosa, as he walked around the arena with his 18-month-old daughter Leah, greeting fans. "We all hope this will be the start of another winning streak."