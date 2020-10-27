Local student-athletes earn NAIA academic honors

By The Examiner staff

Several student-athletes from Eastern Jackson County who compete for Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, have been named to the 2019-20 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes list.

More than 10,000 total National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics student-athletes were named to the annual list. Graceland University had 47 individuals earn scholar-athlete status for the year.

The Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete program recognizes excellence in the classroom for NAIA student-athletes with junior or senior status and with an academic standing of a 3.5 or higher cumulative GPA. Students must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer student or one full year as a transfer.

Local students recognized for this achievement included:

• Carter Wiley, Independence, men's golf

• Steven Shaw, Blue Springs, men's golf

• Collin McClaran, Independence, men's soccer

• David Vandermark, Blue Springs, men's soccer

• Beth Presler, Independence, women's volleyball

• Kelsey Thompson, Independence, competitive dance

• Tabitha Watson, Sugar Creek, competitive dance