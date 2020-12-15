Blue Springs South grads earn all-conference honors at Graceland

By The Examiner staff

A pair of Blue Springs South High School graduates have earned all-conference honors with Graceland University.

Blue Springs South graduate Dylan Fox was named to the all-conference second team in men’s soccer for the Heart of America Athletic Conference in a vote of the league’s coaches.

Fox played a key role as a defender for Graceland this fall. He played in all 13 contests and helped the Yellowjackets earn four total shutouts this season.

Dillon Grover, also a Blue Springs South grad, was named to the men’s cross country first team all-conference squad. Runners who finished in the top 10 in the Heart of America Conference meet earned all-conference honors.

Fox had been earlier nominated by the conference as its nominee for the annual NAIA Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award, which recognizes one student-athlete who excels academically and athletically, and who embraces the core values of “Champions of Character.”

Fox also was honored with Graceland’s Freeman Award for student-athlete achievement last October. The Lee’s Summit resident, who has been named to the President’s List five times for academic achievement, is triple majoring in computer science and information technology, mathematics and data science. He has also served as a house president, an Academic Student Council representative and a member of Graceland's Association of Student-Athletes.