Truman graduates Kyler Barnett, Josh Patrick named to Ban Johnson All-Star baseball game

Kyler Barnett has been fortunate to be on the field of Kauffman Stadium twice in his life.

Next week will mark the first time he will be there as a baseball player.

The Truman graduate was one of 11 players from the Eastern Jackson County area named to the Ban Johnson Collegiate League All-Star Game, which will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 on the home field of the Kansas City Royals.

His dad, Jeff, had a Corvette that placed in a car show outside of Kauffman Stadium one year and Barnett remembers being in the car as they got to drive around the warning track.

His most memorable time on the field happened by accident.

His sister, Kenzy, won a contest through U.S. Toys and got to be on the field with Sluggerrr during pre-game festivities. Kyler, who was about 12 at the time, got to go down the tunnel with his little sister to watch her throw baseballs into the crowd with the Royals’ mascot.

Being in the tunnel and watching his sister on the field worked out well. During the pre-game national anthem, someone who was supposed to run onto the field with one of the Royals’ starting nine didn’t show up.

Barnett was tabbed to take over duties. He quickly asked to run out next to first baseman Billy Butler, but it was denied.

His Royal – none other than Chris Getz, the former second baseman who now works with the Chicago White Sox.

“Chris Getz maybe is not the most fondly remembered Royal, so maybe that is why that kid didn’t show up,” Barnett said with a laugh.

So, he ran out to the second base position with the left-handed hitting infielder who was more of a front-office favorite than a fan favorite during his time in KC.

On the way out, Barnett made a beeline to Butler and fist-bumped him on the way to second.

“I’ve never been on the mound, so I think that is the thing that will be different,” he said on the thought of playing at Kauffman. “You see programs do fundraisers and play there and it looks so cool. I have seen videos from that, but I have never got to play there. I have had a lot of fond memories as a fan, but I’m excited to get to go between the lines.”

Barnett pitched this past summer for the Ban Johnson Legends, which went 13-11 and qualified for the postseason but lost in the second of two play-in games. The right-hander from Park University threw a team-high 29 innings, while going 4-2 with a 3.13 ERA. He led his team with 31 strikeouts and held batters to a .212 average. The four wins were tied for second in the BJCL.

He will be joined on the National All-Star team by summer teammates DH Bryce Dye (Fort Osage/Park) and third baseman Josh Patrick (Truman/Crowder College). Patrick led the league in batting average (.469) and on-base plus slugging (1.531), home runs (5) and RBIs (31) – meaning he won the triple crown.

The National roster accounts for the bulk of the Eastern Jackson County representation.

Also on the team is Blue Springs graduate Trevor Blackwell, who was selected as an outfielder. The Dodge City Community College player spent the summer with the Creche Innovations Stars. Blackwell’s summer teammate, right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholtz (Grain Valley/Maple Woods) also made the team. The Stars, coached by former Truman High School standout Kyle Clifton, qualified for the BJCL championship series.

Scholtz’s 1.75 ERA was the lowest in the league following the regular season.

Lee’s Summit North teammates Canton Sharp (catcher) and Andrew McLaughlin (left-handed pitcher) were selected from Regal Plastic. Another former Broncos player, Christian Whiting, made the team as a right-handed pitcher from the Milgram Mustangs. Whiting plays for Fort Scott Community College.

The American League team features three players from the NKC Apartments Giants, a semifinalist.

The Blue Springs duo of Jake Lufft (first base) and Raymond Paniagua (outfield) both made it, with Lufft returning to the game he played in during the 2019 season. Both hit more than .300 this year, with Paniagua’s .373 average pacing the Giants and third in the league. The Kansas City Kansas Community College player is transferring to Barton College next year.

Lufft (Rockhurst) tied for third in RBIs with 22, matching a mark with Dye.

Left-handed starter Kellan Shilt (Lee’s Summit North/Rockhurst) also made the team. He was 2-2 with a 2.12 ERA, the eighth-best mark in the league. The southpaw’s .185 opponents batting average was fourth in the league.