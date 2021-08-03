Blue Springs grad Aiden Smith wins home run derby as a pitcher while helping out

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

There has been quite a bit of time pass since Aiden Smith swung a baseball bat on a consistent basis.

The Blue Springs High School graduate showed a little bit of rust early on but then caught fire and won the 19-and-over championship at the Deano’s Fight Home Run Derby held in Pleasant Hill on July 23.

Smith was one of five members of the Creche Innovations Stars baseball team, which competes in the Ban Johnson Collegiate League, that took part in the home run derby – as well as their manager, Kyle Clifton, a Truman High School graduate.

Smith, who is a pitcher only at Crowder College, caught fire after his initial 10 swings, though it cost him some money to take a few more.

He made it pay off by reaching the finals and beating Kyle Fountain, the man that invited Clifton and his team to the event that was a fundraiser for Dean Graham, a 15-year-old in Pleasant Hill who is battling osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. An estimated $20,000 was raised for Graham and his family.

“It was a fun, cool atmosphere and it was for a good reason,” Smith said after throwing for the Stars in the BJCL championship finale on Friday. “I bought more and I started hitting them in the second round. I just had to get the timing down; the ball would drop so I had to scoot up a little.”

The event used a pitching machine for the baseball and softball derbies.

This was the first time in two years that Smith, a 2020 graduate of Blue Springs, was at the plate. His senior season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then he turned to pitching when he landed at Crowder, a junior college in Neosho, Mo.

“I think we all knew he could swing it; he was a shortstop in high school so he wasn’t that far off,” Clifton said. “Once he got the time, he had the swing for a lot of home runs.”

Will his performance lead to Smith to talking to Crowder head coach Travis Lallemand about getting some swings in for the Roughriders – a la Shohei Ohtani?

“Heck no, that is a whole different story,” Smith said with a laugh about that idea.

Clifton, a former standout at Truman and power-hitting NAIA All-American at Park University, even took some swings but only hit one home run.

“It felt really good; it went a long way,” he said. “But I hit a lot of line drives.”

He texted his group of players and Smith, Jesse Scholtz (Grain Valley), Joe Daneff, Trent Trammell and Brady Prewitt all showed up.

“Anything that is an opportunity for a good cause I will be there and I will try to bring as many as I can,” Clifton said. “I said let’s make it a team bonding thing and let’s go support a good cause.”

Prewitt (catcher), Trammell (second base), Daneff (shortstop) all had seen live pitching this season for the Stars. Scholtz, who plays at Metropolitan Community College, is a right-handed pitcher for the Stars but decided to give it a whirl.

He didn’t get a single at-bat this summer but did score a run in a pinch-running situation.

“I had high expectations for myself and dramatically failed, but it was fun and I had a good time,” Scholtz said.

How many home runs did he hit?

“A fat zero,” he said with a laugh. “But it was off a machine and to be fair I had a hard time when you haven’t hit in three years.”