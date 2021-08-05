Local Eastern Jackson County graduates get a chance to play in the Ban Johnson League All-Star Game

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

KANSAS CITY — It has been a few years since Jake Lufft got to trot out onto the field at Kauffman Stadium.

Back in 2018, Lufft made the Ban Johnson All-Star Game and got his first chance to play at the home of the Royals. The Blue Springs product returned Wednesday when the All-Star Game returned after a one-year hiatus and started for the American All-Stars, who won 5-1.

“Just like the first time, it is always cool to come out there and play in a major league stadium in front of probably 600 or 700 people,” Lufft said. “Can’t get much better – on a beautiful night too.”

Lufft, representing the NKC Apartments Giants, started at first base – the opposite side of the field where he started in 2018 at third base. He had just graduated high school that year and was on his way to State Fair Community College.

He was nervous during that game and three years later, not much changed despite being only one of five players in the game who had previously played in the annual All-Star Game (since 1969) at Kauffman.

More:Truman graduates Kyler Barnett, Josh Patrick named to Ban Johnson All-Star baseball game

“I was just as nervous,” he said. “I tried to go out there and put on a show. I stepped in the box in the first, I was a little shaky but after the first pitch, I was like, ‘This isn’t bad.’”

Lufft went 0-for-2, which included a deep fly ball to left field in the third inning.

A two-way standout for the Giants this summer, the American roster already had nine pitchers set to go nine innings, so the right-handed thrower didn’t need to pitch – though he did in the 2018 version.

After taking a year off of college baseball, Lufft makes the switch to Metropolitan Community College at Maple Woods in the fall. He previously played at State Fair and will have one year of junior college eligibility remaining after committing to Rockhurst University last summer.

His high school, college summer and all-star teammate, Raymond Paniagua, was making his debut at Kauffman. The outfielder, like Lufft, went 0-for-2 with a pair of ground balls to third base.

“The biggest field I played at was the T-Bones' (now Kansas City Monarchs), so this is awesome,” said the future Barton College player. “I was a little nerve-racking at first because this is what you dream for, this is what we all dream for, to play at a professional level. Getting this opportunity to play on the field keeps it going for us, keeps it going for me. I was definitely nervous the first at-bat. By the time of the second at-bat, the nerves were gone.”

Paniagua most recently played for Kansas City Kansas Community College but is now headed to Barton, an NCAA Division II program in North Carolina.

Eastern Jackson County had 12 players compete in the game, a mix of Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Fort Osage and Lee’s Summit North graduates.

Lee’s Summit North’s Bennett Scherer was one of the other five returning All-Stars and he had a clean inning on the mound in the second. The sidearm-throwing right-hander for Pittsburg State struck out two in his one inning representing the BJ Raiders. Scherer pitched in the 2018 game for Yard Baseball Club.

More:Grain Valley graduate Seth Dankenbring changes course on college athletic career

Former Bronco left-hander Kellan Shilt (NKC Apartments Giants/Rockhurst) pitched the seventh and helped turn a double play to escape the inning for the American team.

A majority of the representation came from the National roster, which included three starters in Truman’s Josh Patrick (third base), Fort Osage’s Bryce Dye (designated hitter) and Lee’s Summit North’s Canton Sharp (catcher).

Patrick was the only one of four batters to get a hit, going 1-for-1 with a first-inning double. The Crowder College third baseman, who won the Ban Johnson triple crown this summer with a .469 average, five home runs and 31 RBIs for the Ban Johnson Legends, also drew two walks, including coaxing a two-out free pass in the fifth inning to load the bases.

At the time, trailing 4-1, the Nationals were threatening but a ground ball ended the inning.

Creche Innovations Stars Trevor Blackwell (Blue Springs/Dodge City (Kansas) Community College) entered the game as a reserve in right field and got two at-bats.

Four area pitchers also took to the mound, starting with Lee’s Summit North’s Andrew McLaughlin, a State Fair Community College player. The left-hander for Regal Plastic gave up an unearned run in the second inning while striking out the side.

More:Former Grain Valley baseball players find success in college after COVID wipes out senior season

Kyler Barnett (Truman/Park/Ban Johnson Legends), Christian Whiting (Lee’s Summit North/Fort Scott Community College) and Jesse Scholtz (Grain Valley/Metropolitan Community College/Creche Innovations Stars) all pitched and didn’t give up any runs. Barnett tossed an inning, while the latter two threw 2/3 of an inning, with Scholtz replacing Whiting.

“Nothing can prepare you for that,” Barnett said of pitching at Kauffman. “I was in the bullpen and I was trying to help hype myself up, but it was probably more like to calm myself down. There is nothing to get you ready. I jogged in and I thought I was in a good place mentally, then I got on the mound, then I was like, ‘Oh man, I never been part of anything like this before.’” It took a really loud swing from a lefty from BC (Building Champions) that swung through a fastball. I was like, ‘OK, I need to tighten up now because if I make another mistake, we might lose one in the fountains.’”

Barnett recorded a strikeout in his one inning, which came in the fifth.