Grain Valley grad Jesse Scholtz credits new submarine delivery for his best season yet

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Of the 18 pitchers who trotted to the mound in the Ban Johnson All-Star Game on Wednesday night, only two were relief pitchers for their respective teams during the summer season.

The last hurler for the National Division All-Stars was Grain Valley High School graduate Jesse Scholtz, who tossed two-thirds of an inning.

Representing the Creche Innovations Stars – his third summer with the summer collegiate league team – Scholtz put together perhaps his best season yet.

“It gives a whole new look off the mound, you don’t see a lot of submarine guys, especially ones that throw in the low to mid 80s,” Stars coach Kyle Clifton said. “He was 84 (mph) from three-quarters up to two two years ago and he came back this year throwing pretty much sidearm, and I said why not just let it drop down and let it happen. We tried it this year as a test run and you saw how it went – it was phenomenal.”

The submarine-style angle worked for Schultz, who led the league in earned run average with a 1.75 mark during the regular season. He pitched in 14 games in the regular season and two more in the postseason. In those 16 games, he threw 33 2/3 innings and had 33 strikeouts and finished with a 2.49 ERA.

“I feel pretty good about how the summer went, but I’ve still got things to work on,” said Scholtz, who will return for his third year at Metropolitan Community College at Maple Woods later this month.

He struck out a season-high seven in a 5 2/3 innings relief gig against Building Champions on June 23. He also had games with six strikeouts and five strikeouts.

He gave up only 12 earned runs over the 16 games – five of those coming in a playoff game against Regal Plastic.

How he became a submarine pitcher kind of happened just by him trying it out for the Stars last year. He said it felt more comfortable and the arm angle meant less pain after pitching.

“I thought it might be something to stick with to make my arm feel better,” Scholtz said. “My fastball, I had arm-side run, so I don’t think the command has been super hard to get used to. What I think happened, it made my changeup a lot nastier. That is the compliment I get a lot from guys that face me, saying my changeup is good.”

He threw the three-quarter angle this spring for the MCC Wolves, for whom he was a reliable arm. He appeared in the second most games (12) as a second-year freshman and went 1-0 and had 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings.

He is about to start his second full season this fall and hopes to get a chance to find a four-year school for the 2023 season.

“I want to keep playing and see how it plays out,” Scholtz said.