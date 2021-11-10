Grain Valley graduate Jacob Misiorowski commits to Louisana State University for baseball

Cody Thorn

Jacob Misiorowski has pitched in only two junior college games, but plenty of teams saw enough in the Grain Valley graduate to want him on a baseball roster.

The Crowder College right-handed pitcher drew interest from a number of Big 12 and Southeastern Conference schools and recently tweeted his commitment to LSU. The 2019 Examiner Baseball Player of the Year had offers from Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma and TCU.

“I wanted to go somewhere I could grow at,” Misiorowski said. “Out of high school I thought I needed to stay closer to home and I was looking around here. Going to Crowder, I realized I could be on my own, it's not that big of a deal. It felt different than high school (recruitment). I want to be there. It felt more personal, they were actually choosing me and I’m good enough to be there.”

New LSU coach Jay Johnson and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald put on a hard press to land the 6-foot-7 right-hander – he has grown two inches since leaving Grain Valley.

Johnson, formerly the head coach at Arizona, made a number of phone calls to Misiorowski during the recruiting process.

“He is a big-time prospect and in the short body of work he has had, he is probably one of the most dominant pitchers we’ve had here,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “He has a chance to be one of the most dominant pitchers in college baseball, let alone JUCO. His stuff is unreal and he is just catching up from the missed time in the COVID year and injury. He has not been able to pitch enough and he’s catching up, but most don’t have his ability level.”

The right-hander's fastball is in the mid-90s and has topped out at 97 mph this fall. Lallemand notes that Misiorowski’s curveball ball is "overwhelming" and a slider that sits in the mid-to-upper 80s.

In high school, Misiorowski committed to Oklahoma State but chose to go to junior college after going undrafted in 2020. He had the assets that he would have been take in the Major League Baseball draft, but the draft was shortened to five rounds because of COVID-19. He was ranked No. 160 in MLB’s top 200 draft prospects in 2019 but was not drafted because he indicated we would be pitching in college after missing his senior season in high school because COVID-19 wiped it out.

He landed at Crowder College but a unique sequence during the pandemic meant no campus visits, so Lallemand sold Misiorowski on coming to Crowder from his kitchen table at his house in Neosho.

Lallemand remembers seeing the pitcher at the Junior Sunbelt Tournament in McAlester, Oklahoma, and seeing him throw 93-94 mph in high school got Misiorowski on his radar but the veteran coach knew Oklahoma State had already gotten a pledge from him.

“He was so personal with it and he wasn’t trying to sell me on the campus or what they do,” Misiorowski said. “He was trying to show me he is a good person and obviously they had success, but it was nice to sit down with him and not get sold.”

His first year at the school ended early last year after two games and 2 2/3 innings. He was 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA but there were numbers that showed his promise, like an opponent batting average of .111 and 10.13 strikeouts/game.

“Unfortunately he got injured and that was a really good club that would’ve been better,” Lallemand said.

The Roughriders reached the NJCAA World Series and finished third in the country but Misiorowski tore his meniscus in a loss against Iowa Western on Feb. 26 and the season ended with a loss to eventual national champion McLennan Community College on June 3 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

After surgery Misiorowski wasn’t able to throw off a mound for six months, but he has looked good in fall ball. In a fall game against Kansas State, he buzzed through the first inning to garner some attention.

Fitzgerald, the recruiting coordinator at LSU, has some connections to Crowder in a way as he was the head coach at Des Moines Area Community College and often played the program and knew Lallemand.

Misiorowski will join a program — assuming he doesn’t get drafted in 2022 — that doesn’t have a ton of junior college products. Last year, there were only four on the Tigers’ roster. Given his prospect status, he could play a big role for a team that annually contends for a spot in the final eight in Omaha at the College World Series.

The 2022 season starts on Feb. 10 against Johnson County (Kansas) Community College in Overland Park, Kansas. That could also be a series in which two former Grain Valley pitchers match up. Max Chapman is one of the top pitchers for the Cavaliers.

Crowder will likely open the season as one of the top five teams in the country and was ranked No. 1 at times last season. Misiorowski is one of a number of Kansas City-area players on the Roughriders, joining Josh Patrick (Truman), Aiden Smith (Blue Springs) and Frankie Circello (Staley).

“I wish I was there (JUCO World Series) last year,” Misiorowski said. “Half the team is still around and we have the chemistry. We are trying to get first place, not just to get to Grand Junction.”