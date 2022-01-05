Truman grad Josh Patrick cleans up at Ban Johnson League awards, finds new college baseball home

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Josh Patrick cleaned up with major awards at the Ban Johnson Collegiate Baseball League banquet last week.

And that came right after he found a new baseball home.

The Truman High School graduate and Crowder College player won the Ban Johnson League’s Bob Allison Offensive Player of the Year award and the Lester Milgram Most Valuable Player Award.

He is the second straight player from Eastern Jackson County to sweep the offensive awards, joining Garrett McGowan from Blue Springs last year.

Earlier in December, Patrick announced his intention to play for the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, the same NCAA Division I school former Grain Valley standout Max Chapman committed to play for in 2023 as well.

Patrick narrowed his choices down to UNC-Charlotte and Western Kentucky but noted the former felt more comfortable.

Patrick, who played third base and some second base for the Ban Johnson Legends last summer, hit .474 with a .528 on-base percentage, a 1.598 OPS (on-base plus slugging), seven doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 35 RBIs in the summer collegiate league. His prowess at the plate led to him winning the triple crown, the first winner for that award since 2004.

The success at the plate came as soon as he arrived but he was a late arrival to the team as his Crowder College team reached the NJCAA College World Series.

“He missed the first two weeks of the season and still led the league in almost every offensive category,” Legends assistant coach Adam Clay said. “On defense, he rarely made an error and would dive for a ball if it meant to save a ball or an extra base. He is the type of baseball player every coach would want on their team.”

Patrick was one of three finalists for the Allison Award, named after the former Minnesota Twins star and Raytown native, along with BJ Raiders catcher Carter Jensen and Creche Innovation Stars first baseman Jaidan Quinn.

Patrick had multiple hits in 10 of the team’s 24 games and had six games of three RBIs or more.

“I just go out every day and be who I am,” Patrick said. “Coach (Travis) Lallemand, my junior college coach (at Crowder), says just be who you are. I just go out there every day and have fun and be who you are.”

Gary Patton, the league’s 1976 MVP, introduced Patrick as the MVP winner.

Patrick was also called to the stage for being the Legends team MVP and playing in the Ban Johnson League All-Star Game at Kauffman Stadium in August.

“I don’t like being the center of attention, I just don’t,” Patrick said. “Even my birthday or something and my whole family is over, it’s just uncomfortable.”

Patrick is set to start his third and final season at Crowder next month. He hit .318 with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs while helping lead the Roughriders to the NJCAA World Series, where they finished third. He decided to go back for his extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19 despite having offers last year. However, he wasn’t able to visit schools due to COVID-19 regulations on many campuses.

“I made the decision to come back to Crowder and take my chances on another year and it was a pretty good decision,” Patrick said.

Grain Valley graduate Jesse Scholtz was given a plaque for having the lowest ERA in the Ban Johnson League. Scholtz, who pitched for Creche, had a 1.75 ERA mostly in relief but had a pair of starts down the stretch for the league runner-up.

Blue Springs High School graduate Jake Lufft was one of three finalists for the Rick Sutcliffe Pitcher of the Year Award, which went to Luqman Ali of the Milgram Mustangs. Lufft, a right-handed pitcher for NKC Apartments Giants, was 2-3 with 3 saves with a 1.75 ERA. He had 51 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings. He is a redshirt sophomore at Metropolitan Community College (Maple Woods) this spring.