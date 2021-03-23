George Mason hires former Mizzou player Kim English

By The Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. — Former Missouri and NBA player and college assistant Kim English was hired to coach George Mason's men's basketball team Tuesday, a week after the school fired Dave Paulsen.

English, a native of the Baltimore area, has been an assistant to Rick Barnes at Tennessee the last two seasons.

English played college basketball at Missouri, where he helped lead the Tigers to 107 victories in his four years along with Marcus Denmon and Truman High School graduate Steve Moore. That trio won more games than any other senior class in Mizzou basketball history.

English was drafted in the second round by the Detroit Pistons in 2012 and played for them before heading overseas to play basketball. He briefly returned to the NBA with the Chicago Bulls in 2014.

He worked as an assistant coach at Tulsa for two seasons and Colorado two seasons before heading to Tennessee for the 2019-20 season.

George Mason went 13-9 this season and was 95-91 in six years under Paulsen, without any trips to the NCAA Tournament or NIT.

Paulsen had one year remaining on his contract, which was previously extended.