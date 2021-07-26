Former Jaguar Jaylon McDaniel switches gears to start college basketball career

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Jaylon McDaniel’s journey to become a Division I basketball player will include a stop at a Florida junior college.

The former Blue Springs South High School standout decommitted from East Tennessee State University and landed at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound forward changed his mind after a coaching change at ETSU. Jason Shay resigned following the season after getting criticism from lawmakers, university boosters and fans for his support of his players kneeling for the national anthem.

The move got the attention of the state’s entire Republican caucus in the Tennessee state Senate, which signed a letter demanding presidents of all the state's public universities to enact policies barring such protests.

The coaching change led to McDaniel to change his course and moving to a junior college that is starting with a new head coach in Greg Heiar, who was an assistant coach at East Tennessee.

“Honestly I came down here for GH,” McDaniel said, referring to his new head coach. “The relationship is strong and when he left, I felt like I needed to go with him. He really recruited me heavily and he wanted to bring me with him. I put my trust in him.”

Heiar brings a wealth of experience with him with assistant coaching stops at Wichita State, Southern Mississippi and LSU prior to ETSU. He was also the head coach of Chipola College in Florida from 2004-09, where he sent 39 players to the Division I ranks.

McDaniel hopes he will be another D-I player to add to Heiar’s resume.

“I wanted to start over and get ready for college again and work on my body and just be prepared for a high-major school,” McDaniel said on picking a junior college instead of another Division I program when he reopened his recruiting.

McDaniel reclassified from a senior in 2022 to a senior this past year, which accelerated the recruiting process. A move from Blue Springs South to Sunrise Christian Academy, a powerhouse program near Wichita, also increased the eyes that were on McDaniel.

He picked up offers from Austin Peay and East Tennessee, while getting calls from schools such as Missouri, Purdue and Arkansas.

Recruiting service 247sports.com ranked McDaniel the No. 7 recruit in the state of Kansas in the 2021 class. Before he transferred, McDaniel was ranked No. 2 in Missouri in the Class of 2022.

McDaniel was an all-state player his sophomore season at South – a year after tearing his rotator cuff and playing through it his second year with the Jaguars. That year he helped the Jaguars win the Patterson Division championship at the William Jewell Holiday Classic, earning a spot on the all-tournament team. He had 16 points and 12 rebounds in the title win over Park Hill South.

Later that year, he helped guide the Jaguars to a district title and a spot in the Class 5 playoffs. He averaged 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds and shot 68 percent from the field for the season.

“I didn’t think I was bettering myself so I left before my junior year,” McDaniel said. “At Sunrise, I noticed it wasn’t really always about wanting to drop more points, it is about helping your teammates and everything else and would better myself.”

He joined a team full of Power-5 recruits: Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee), Kendall Brown (Baylor), Zach Clemence (Kansas) and Kenny Pohto (Wichita State). Junior Gradey Dick has committed to Kansas.

“Competing every day; you got guys who are bigger and faster and it is all about competing,” McDaniel said. “We had four guys going to high-major colleges and two McDonald’s All-Americans. It was tough competing … you are always fighting for a spot.”

Sunrise traveled across the country for games and finished second in the Geico High School Nationals in April in Fort Myers, Florida, falling to Montverde Academy in a battle of basketball powerhouses. Montverde was No. 3 in the MaxPreps final national rankings.

McDaniel has been in Florida for the past two months getting ready for the upcoming season.

The move away from Blue Springs to Wichita helped prepare him for this transition. Having beaches nearby when not grinding in the gym has been a nice perk for McDaniel.

But he knows time in the gym is what will get him where he wants to go.

“I can rebound, run the floor, dribble, dunk the ball,” he said. “I think I just need to work on my jump shot a little bit more and add more moves to my dribble. I really plan on being here one year with Coach GH. I will keep working and keep staying focused and get out of there.”