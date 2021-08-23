Mizzou makes final four for five-star forward Mark Mitchell

Dave Matter

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri has made the cut for five-star basketball recruit Mark Mitchell. The 2022 forward from the Kansas City area tweeted his top four choices Saturday: Duke, Kansas, Missouri and UCLA.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-8 left-hander, has recently transferred from Bishop Miege High in Roeland Park, Kansas, to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas. As a junior at Bishop Miege last season, Mitchell averaged 18 points and 6 rebounds and led the program to the Kansas Class 4A championship.

Mitchell is rated the nation's No. 8 overall player for the 2022 class by Rivals.com and the No. 4 small forward. The 247Sports.com national composite rates Mitchell the nation's No. 10 player and No. 3 small forward. Mitchell is recovering from an elbow injury he suffered on the AAU circuit with KC Rum GMC that required surgery. He visited Mizzou in June along with his other top choices.

On the Missouri visit, Mitchell told 247Sports.com's Eric Bossi last month: "It definitely exceeded my expectations. The staff felt like family there and Mizzou is a cool place. It is a great college town and I really vibed with the guys. It was a really good visit."