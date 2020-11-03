Blue Springs South grad Grover nabs HAAC honor

By The Examiner staff

Graceland University freshman Dillon Grover, a Blue Springs South High School graduate, was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week for the week of Oct. 26.

Grover earned his third top-10 finish of the fall when he placed fifth to open the season at the Viking Invitational on Sept. 11, won Graceland’s Yellowjacket Invitational on Sept. 26, then earned third in the Mustang XC Jamboree at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Oct. 24.

Grover set a personal record at 25 minutes, 30.36 seconds in the Mustang Jamboree and posted the fastest time in the Heart of America Athletic Conference this fall. He helped the Graceland men's team to a fourth-place finish out of the nine competing teams.

Each week, award winners are nominated by members of the conference and selected by a voting panel of member institution sports information directors.