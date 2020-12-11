Mizzou-Georgia has different look from month ago

By Dave Skretta

Associated Press

The game between No. 12 Georgia and Missouri that is scheduled to take place Saturday at Faurot Field probably won't look a whole lot like the one the Bulldogs and Tigers would have played if they met a few weeks ago.

Georgia was still trying to settle on a quarterback, listing four possibilities at the position, before the matchup set for Nov. 14 was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Tigers program. Missouri was still trying to get on track after a lopsided loss at Florida left coach Eli Drinkwitz's team 2-3 in his first season.

Nearly a month later, J.T. Daniels is entrenched under center for the Bulldogs, who have moved up to No. 9 on the College Football Playoff rankings, while the Tigers have ripped off three straight wins, capped by a dramatic comeback victory over Arkansas last weekend, and entered the CFP rankings at No. 25.

"Any time you have a new quarterback who's got game experience under him, there's going to be a challenge to figuring out how to stop him," Drinkwitz said. "One of the benefits of film is that you get to see other people try things and figure out, 'OK, that gives him problems. That doesn't give him problems. This fits into our scheme.' And there's just not a lot of tape on J.T. We know he's a tremendous talent at quarterback, so we'll have to hunt and peck and make adjustments."

Daniels put together some solid performances at Southern California before tearing his ACL and transferring to Georgia (6-2), where he continued to rehab early this season. And when he was cleared to play against Mississippi State, he promptly threw for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

He won't be the only hot-handed quarterback on the field Saturday, though.

One of the biggest reasons Missouri (5-3) has been on a tear is Connor Bazelak, the redshirt freshman who has been playing beyond his years. He threw for 380 yards against the Razorbacks and calmly led the Tigers downfield in the closing seconds to set up Harrison Mevis' winning field goal as time expired.

"I'm extremely impressed with the guy's composure, poise, and he's going to be there for a while," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "He knows coverages – as soon as he sees a coverage, he knows where to go with the ball. He throws a really good deep ball. When you play contested, pressed man all over the field, he makes the throws and they make 50-50 catches. When you play zone and you spot-drop all over, he knows where to go with the ball and he completes it."

Smart was equally impressed by Drinkwitz, the front-runner for SEC coach of the year.

"If you're not in the perfect call then they can get you here or they can get you there," he said. "He's going to be great for our league because when you look at what he does, there are going to be people copycatting what he does to add that to their offense because his history at App State was that, his story at N.C. State was that. He was really good at creating offense."

SPEAKING OF OFFENSE

The Bulldogs also have had some time to adjust to new offensive coordinator Jeff Monken, and it has shown in the way their offense has hammered Mississippi State and South Carolina the past couple of weeks.

"He's really added some explosiveness to it," Drinkwitz said.

AWARD SEASON

Georgia punter Jake Camarda was announced as a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, kicker Jack Podlesny for the Lou Groza Award and linebacker Azeez Ojulari for the Bednarik Award. They joined linebackers Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean, who had already been announced as semifinalists for the Butkus Award.

The Tigers' Nick Bolton is also a Butkus and Bednarik semifinalist, and Mevis is on the short list for the Groza.

CHILLY RECEPTION

The forecast for Saturday calls for temperatures in the 30s and a mixture of rain and sleet.

"Playing in cold weather doesn't bother me at all. I feel like it's a mindset," said Dean, the Georgia linebacker. "My senior year of high school, we went to the playoffs, so we played in cold weather. Three of my last four games, we played in 36-degree weather with rain."

INJURY NEWS

Bulldogs center Trey Hill is out with a meniscus injury, leaving Warren Ericson and Sedrick Van Pran competing for the starting job. Safety Richard LeCounte (concussion and ribs) is unlikely to play despite getting some reps in practice this week, though running back Kendall Milton (knee) and nose tackle Jordan Davis (elbow) should be available.

ROSTER WATCH

Missouri defensive end Tre Williams is no longer with the team, Drinkwitz said, after he was honored as part of the team's senior day festivities last weekend.

"Tre came in and had a conversation about the future, about his future with Mizzou football, and as of right now, he's exploring opportunities outside of Mizzou football," Drinkwitz said. "We wish him the absolute best in whatever he decides to do with his future."

Makeup game

WHAT

No. 12 Georgia (6-2, 6-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) at Missouri (5-3, 5-3, No. 25), Saturday, 11 a.m. (SEC Network, Comcast Cable channel 284).

Series record: Georgia leads 8-1.

Line: Georgia by 13.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Georgia is technically still alive in the SEC East, though it needs to beat the Tigers and Vanderbilt and get some help. But both teams are trying to end the season on high notes and, if there are bowl games, improve their positioning for one of those prizes. The Tigers have won three straight and five of six.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia QB JT Daniels might not have faced Missouri had their game been played as scheduled. But when Daniels was finally cleared to play after having surgery to repair his torn ACL, the Southern California transfer has been excellent. He threw for 401 yards and three touchdowns against Mississippi State before letting the ground game handle last week's win over South Carolina.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia: WR Kearis Jackson has become one of Daniels' go-to guys during his sophomore season. He has 32 catches for 455 yards and three scores, setting career highs with nine catches for 147 yards in a win over Auburn and scoring the winning TD against Mississippi State.

Missouri: RB Larry Rountree III ran 27 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 835 yards and 11 scores this season. The four-year contributor continues to climb up the school record charts, too – he has 3,583 yards and 37 touchdowns for his career.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia has won six straight in the series. The Tigers' only win in eight tries against the Bulldogs came on Oct. 12, 2013, in Athens. ... The Bulldogs blanked the Tigers 27-0 last season. ... Daniels has thrown for 540 yards and six touchdowns with one interception in his first two starts since taking over the No. 1 job. ... Georgia had 332 yards rushing and four TDs last week against South Carolina. ... Georgia has been without SS Richard LeCounte, NT Jordan Davis and DT Julian Rochester the last three games yet rank second in the SEC allowing 20.6 points per game. The Bulldogs are also second in the league with 23 sacks. ... Tigers QB Connor Bazelak was 32 of 49 for 380 yards in last week's 50-48 win over Arkansas. ... Missouri freshman K Harrison Mevis was 5 of 5 on field goals against the Razorbacks, including a 51-yarder and the 32-yard game-winner.

– The Associated Press