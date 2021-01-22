Ex-Jaguar Moore ready for shot at NFL

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

Briley Moore was happy with his last decision. Now he hopes he’s as happy with his next one.

The Blue Springs South High School graduate, who earned state championships in both football and basketball, has declared for the NFL Draft despite having a year of eligibility remaining at Kansas State, where he transferred before the 2020 season.

He started in the majority of his games at Northern Iowa, an FCS school, for three seasons and earned first team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in 2018 before suffering a season-ending injury in the 2019 season opener against Iowa State.

That allowed him a medical redshirt for 2019, but he decided to transfer to Kansas State, where he joined an offensive unit that included quarterback Skylar Thompson, a longtime friend and another area state champion from Fort Osage High School.

He excelled for the Wildcats, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors from the coaches and earning votes for the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year award. He recorded the most receptions (22) by a Kansas State tight end since 2012 and the most yards (338) since 2014 while also scoring three touchdowns in nine games.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he is eligible for what would be a sixth college season, but he has opted to try to take his talent to the next level and make himself available for the draft.

“It was a difficult decision, but I believe it was the right decision,” Moore said by phone. “I’m heading down to a pre-draft, eight-week camp in Phoenix and I believe I will be ready for the draft.”

He was thrilled with his time at K-State, although he didn’t get to catch many passes from his longtime friend, as Thompson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and missed much of the 2020 campaign.

“That was tough, because I respect Sky so much – he was a big reason I selected Kansas State – and I am so happy he’s coming back for one more season,” Moore said. “Who knows, we both might be in the NFL some day, and that would really be special.”

Moore was part of coach Greg Oder’s 14-0 football state champion team in 2016 and coach Jimmy Cain’s 2016-17 state championship basketball team.

He then took his talent to Northern Iowa, earning honorable mention All-MVC honors as a sophomore with 38 catches for 494 yards. He led the Panthers in receptions (39), receiving yards (536) and receiving touchdowns (4) in 2018 while earning first-team All-MVC honors.

Now he’s ready to take the next step. Moore said his family, fiancee Kaitlyn and son Malachi, are two big reasons he opted for the NFL Draft in mid-December.

“I want to be able to take care of my family,” said Moore, who often tweets photos of his family on his Twitter account. “And playing in the NFL has been a dream of mine since Sky and I played little league football in Blue Springs.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have had great coaches in high school and college and the time is right.”

He paused for a moment and added, “Wish me luck!”