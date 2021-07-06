Mizzou football recruiting on the rise after two big commitments

Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Celebrating Independence Day weekend on a boat did not stop Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz from continuing his recruiting surge.

One day after Drinkwitz landed a commitment for his 2022 recruiting class from the No. 1 running back prospect in the state of Texas, he kept the football fireworks coming with the commitment of 2022 four-star offensive lineman Deshawn Woods, who is considered by scouting services to be a top-10 lineman in his class, in addition to the No. 1 prospect in the state of Nebraska.

"So?!? Recruiting never stops," Drinkwitz tweeted to a fan who asked how the football coach landed a commitment from Woods around the same time Drinkwitz was posting photos of him enjoying a lake weekend on a pontoon.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Woods plays for Central High in Omaha. He claimed scholarship offers from Arizona State, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, home-state Nebraska and other Power 5 programs. He announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter. Verbal commitments are not official until a player signs scholarship documents.

Woods is now the 11th verbal commitment – and the sixth four-star recruit – in Drinkwitz's 2022 class, which recruiting service Rivals.com ranks 13th in the nation.

Four-star Texas running back Tavorus Jones pledged to play for the Tigers on Friday.

Missouri's backfield of the future added a major piece in Jones, a four-star running back from El Paso, Texas, who announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on social media.

Jones is rated the nation's No. 10 running back for the 2022 class by Rivals.com and the highest-ranked running back from Texas and the No. 20 player overall in the state. The 247Sports.com national composite ranks Jones No. 175 nationally, making him the second-highest rated national prospect in MU's 2022 class, behind only four-star quarterback Sam Horn (No. 86).

Along with Jones and Horn, MU also has commitments from consensus four-star prospects Marquis Gracial, a defensive lineman from St. Charles High, and SLUH safety Isaac Thompson. Parkway West receiver Ja'Marion Wayne is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, while cornerback Marcus Scott II (Conroe, Texas) is rated a four-star by Rivals.

Mizzou has not signed a 247 national composite top 200 high school recruit since 2015, when Gary Pinkel landed East St. Louis defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. (No. 13) and Lee's Summit quarterback Drew Lock (No. 98).