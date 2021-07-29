Grain Valley graduate Seth Dankenbring changes course on college athletic career

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Seth Dankenbring was a standout athlete in baseball and football at Grain Valley High School.

When it came to picking a college, the 2020 graduate chose the diamond and signed with North Central Missouri College.

A year later, Dankenbring is changing course and will be playing football for Baker University this fall.

But he is getting one more crack at baseball before he starts his football journey. He is playing this summer for the Creche Innovations Stars in the Ban Johnson Collegiate League.

Currently, his Stars are in the postseason after going 16-9 in the regular season, tying for the second-best record in the league. The Stars won the semifinal showdown with Regal Plastic and won game one of the best of three championship series on Wednesday at Creekside Baseball Park in Parkville.

Dankenbring has played in 21 games so far, playing mostly outfield for the team guided by Truman High School graduate Kyle Clifton. Dankenbring has hit one double, one home run with nine RBIs, while scoring 13 runs. His best game at the plate came on July 12, going 2-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs against KC Rumble.

More:2021 Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Grain Valley's Logan Pratt recovers for stellar season

He scored a run in Wednesday's 14-4 win against the BJ Raiders serving as a pinch runner.

The right-hander also pitched in a game, recording a strikeout and not allowing an earned run in a relief appearance against the MSBL Royals.

He is on the same team as former high school teammates Caden Matlon and Jesse Scholtz, which has made his first year in the league easier.

“It is a lot more fun to play with people you are familiar with,” Dankenbring said. “And to see how much better they got in college.”

Dankenbring played infield, caught and pitched this spring at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Mo. He got 21 at-bats and had three hits, while throwing in 6 2/3 innings over six games for the Pirates.

By the end of the season, though, he made up his mind to switch sports.

“I didn’t have the best experience and it was the right fit,” Dankenbring said. “I got an offer out of high school from Baker and I talked to the coach (Jason Thoren) to see where it was and I got a second chance and an opportunity I will take that up.”

He is already taking summer school classes with Baker and intends to move to the Baldwin City, Kan., campus on Aug. 6, a day before the first day of practice. The Wildcats, who pay in the NAIA, open Heart of America Athletic Conference play in the season opener on Aug. 28 at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.

Dankenbring will play at linebacker for the Wildcats – the position at which he excelled as a third-team all-state pick at Grain Valley – and is listed as No. 57 on the roster. He joins a Baker roster that features former teammates Willie Lanear, Zach Kirk and Cavon Brooks.

More:Grain Valley's Jacob Misiorowski still confident in MLB draft status after two lost seasons

Dankenbring said he started missing football last fall when the high school season started and followed along with the success of his alma mater.

“I missed football every day,” he said. “I watched how the high school team did and when I got to see pictures (of the games), it gave me the chills and I missed it.”

Dankenbring was a standout for coach David Allie during the 2019 season. He had 106 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback hurries, one interception, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

He was named to the All-Suburban Small Seven team, all-district and to the Missouri Football Coaches Association's All-State third-team. In addition, he was named the KMZU Class 4 defensive player of the year.

“We stayed in touch since he graduated and went up to Trenton,” Allie said. “Every time he came home, he would come see us and we were talking in the spring time. He wasn’t happy and didn’t know what he would do. … It was one of those things that Baker really liked him and their defensive coordinator (Tucker Pauley) is a Grain Valley grad. Seth played a lot like Tucker – it was a natural fit.

More:Truman graduates Kyler Barnett, Josh Patrick named to Ban Johnson All-Star baseball game

“He decided to give it a chance at Baker. We encourage our athletes to go where their heart takes them to do. We will support them any way we can. He was a natural leader on our team and a tremendous player. To see him put that to use makes us very happy and proud.”