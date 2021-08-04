Connor Bazelak gives Mizzou rare continuity at QB position

Dave Matter

COLUMBIA, Mo. — As Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz opens his second preseason camp Friday, he's got one crucial box already checked.

"We have a commodity at the quarterback position," he recently said.

Only a few peers across the Southeastern Conference can say the same heading into the start of practices. But at Mizzou, for the first time since 2018, the Tigers return their starter at the game's most important position.

Connor Bazelak has appeared in games each of the last two seasons, but thanks to the NCAA's extra year of eligibility for all athletes, Bazelak technically returns as a redshirt freshman again this fall. Last season, when he started the last eight games of MU's Southeastern Conference-only 10-game schedule, Bazelak was named the league's co-freshman of the year. At last month's SEC media days, Drinkwitz joked that Bazelak could win the award again this year.

"I don't know if that's possible," he said. "But maybe with COVID exception it is. ... We're excited about the growth he can show and earn."

Few SEC teams have the same luxury. Last year, SEC quarterbacks Mac Jones (Alabama) and Kyle Trask (Florida) finished third and fourth, respectively, in the Heisman Trophy voting. Kellen Mond broke every significant career passing record at Texas A&M. All three have moved onto the NFL, leaving the SEC with a conspicuous void of star power at the position.

Mississippi's Matt Corral was the media's preseason choice as the first-team All-SEC QB, with Georgia's JT Daniels and Auburn's Bo Nix as the second- and third-team choices. Corral threw for more yards last season (3,337) and more touchdowns (29) than any returning SEC quarterback but also led the league in interceptions, 14 — 11 coming in losses to Arkansas and LSU. His offense should be among the nation's best, but in this league QBs are measured by wins and losses. The Rebels hardly are playoff contenders, picked to finish fourth in the SEC West Division.

Daniels, a former transfer from Southern California, enters the season with the nation's lowest Heisman odds (5-1) but didn't play last year until late November, leading Georgia to four straight wins to end the season. He's still relatively untested in SEC play, having faced just Mississippi State, South Carolina and Missouri — teams that finished a combined 10-20 last year.

At SEC media days, Georgia coach Kirby Smart put Daniels in the same company as Alabama's Jones and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, the last two quarterbacks to guide their teams to a national championship.

"They were great decision-makers," Smart said. "They were actually better athletes than people give them credit for. The decision-making process, touchdown-to-interception ratio, protecting the ball, using your playmakers ... JT has those skill sets."

Nix, now working with his third offensive coordinator at Auburn, has yet to complete 60% of his passes in a season.

Then there's Bazelak, whose 2,366 yards last fall ranks third among returning SEC passers. He threw only seven touchdown passes but produced the second-best single-season completion percentage in team history, 67.3%.

Bazelak began 2020 as Drinkwitz's No. 2 quarterback, behind Shawn Robinson, but took over for good midway through the first half of the season's second game — at Tennessee. This year, the situation couldn't be more different. Robinson is a safety hoping to earn a job in the secondary. Bazelak is healthy — he suffered a torn knee ligament in the 2019 finale — and opens camp entrenched as Drinkwitz's starter, with Brady Cook (Chaminade) and Tyler Macon (East St. Louis) jostling for the No. 2 job.

"He's actually training at full speed," Drinkwitz said. "Last year, he's recovering from an ACL (injury) and wasn't going full speed. So he's had a full offseason in college football, which is huge for him and his growth. (He) went to the Manning Passing Academy. He just has a whole new sense of confidence in who he is and control of this football team."

Bazelak doesn't have the flashiest public persona — this was just the third time in Mizzou's 10 years in the SEC that a quarterback didn't attend media days — but he's won over teammates with his approach away from the spotlight.

"No doubt he's comfortable, absolutely," senior guard Case Cook said. "He's the quarterback through and through. Just him getting a year of starting games and being the guy, I think it's really apparent this offseason. You see him fill that role and really start pushing guys and bringing guys in for extra work and really being the quarterback, that leader guy. It's been awesome."