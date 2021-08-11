Mizzou's Tyler Badie wants the ball more than ever

Dave Matter

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tyler Badie is done waiting.

Missouri's senior tailback has thrived as a backfield sidekick since joining the program three years ago, but 2021 presents a new opportunity.

Less Robin, more Batman.

Larry Rountree, Mizzou's workhorse back the last three years, has taken his saddle to the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, opening the door for Badie to seize the role he's never had: the Tigers' lead running back.

"For sure. For sure. For sure," Badie said. "I've been dying for this moment."

Dying but not complaining, at least not publicly. Badie wasn't thrilled with his diminished role last season — his rushing attempts were cut in half from his 2020 usage — but he chooses to accentuate the upshot of last year's limited role in the running game.

"It's also a good thing at the end of the day," he said. "I'm still fresh but with a lot of experience. I haven't taken a lot of hits on my body, so I mean, I'm just a fresh player ready to go. I feel like that's a blessing in disguise."

Maybe so, but there's no doubt Badie enters the fall as Eli Drinkwitz's most accomplished playmaker out of the backfield with 1,136 career rushing yards plus 72 catches for 819 yards — all team-high marks for the 2021 Tigers. He's visited the end zone 23 times on runs and catches. The rest of the team has combined for just 13 career touchdowns.

But last year Rountree entrenched himself as Drinkwitz's primary ball-carrier — he led the SEC with 20.9 carries per game, the most for a Mizzou player since Devin West (23.6) in his 1998 All-American season — while Badie saw his role in the running game all but vanish some weeks. A year after leading the Tigers with 32 catches, Badie remained a factor in the passing game with 28 receptions for 333 yards, but his carries fell from 9 per game to 4.8, even though he averaged a career-best 5.0 yards per carry. In four of MU's 10 games he had four carries or fewer — and just one carry over the season's final two games.

Some wondered if he was nursing an injury. Badie insists he was healthy all year.

"Oh, definitely frustration set in," he said. "At the end of the day, you want to play, you know? I mean you play football, you want to play. ... There were definitely some games I got frustrated. But I spoke with Drink. We talked it out. There were a lot of times where I just had to mature as a player and basically be like, this is what I had to do in order to help the team. So whatever I had to do to help the team, that's what I was going to do, whether that was me getting the ball one time or getting it three times. Whatever opportunities I had, I just make the most of them."

As always, Badie thrived as a receiver. He caught 28 of the 39 passes thrown his way, dropped just one pass all season and led the team in yards after the catch (265) for the second straight year.

But this year, he wants to also prove he can become that durable back who can log a heavier workload. Last week, a reporter asked Badie if he knew his single-game high for rushing attempts.

"Shoot, I don't know. I really don't look at that," he said, laughing. "But I appreciate you knowing."

Answer: 16, in the 2019 opener at Wyoming. Badie has gone over 10 carries in just eight games during his three-year career — and just once last season with 13 against Kentucky. Can he take on a bigger load this year? That's why the 5-foot-8 senior bulked up to 205 pounds this offseason. He played at 182 last year.

"Twenty-two touches a game Larry had (last year)," running backs coach Curtis Luper said. "Those are 22 touches to be had. That was our approach in the spring. I want someone to say, 'Hey, I want those carries.' The only way they can say it is on the practice field. Obviously, Tyler Badie will get the bulk of those carries. His workload will be a lot different than it was last year. ... He's had a phenomenal offseason. He'll be ready."

But he won't be alone in the rushing attack. Sophomore Elijah Young, slippery as a runner or receiver, showed flashes last year as Drinkwitz's third back and would have played more if not for a preseason shoulder injury. Dawson Downing, an occasional short-yardage option, is back for a fifth year of eligibility. If the Tigers want more power, they can turn to walk-on Michael Cox (227 pounds) or freshman Taj Butts (232). Freshman B.J. Harris could push for a role, too. Freshman receiver Mookie Cooper, a transfer from Ohio State, figures to get his share of rushing attempts out of the slot or backfield.

"Everybody's got a chance to earn a spot," Drinkwitz said. "That's beauty of fall camp."

But for the first time at Mizzou, the line starts behind Badie.

"He's everything," receiver Keke Chism said. "You're talking about a true Swiss Army knife. I mean, he can literally do everything on the field. ... That guy, he's a true football player. He's a true professional and dynamic playmaker. Any time you put the ball in his hands, you think he's gonna score. The type of player that he is. He's gonna open things up for us in this offense, whether it's between the tackles or out on the edges, and it's gonna make our lives a lot easier as receivers knowing that we have a running back like that. That's huge."