Mizzou passing game armed for breakout this season

Dave Matter

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

COLUMBIA, Mo. — As he stepped up in the pocket, Missouri's Connor Bazelak uncorked a rainbow into the muggy Columbia skies last Thursday and dropped a perfect throw into the hands of Dominic Lovett. The freshman receiver snagged the pass midstride down the sideline.

The 50-yard touchdown pass was exactly the kind of play the Tigers rarely produced last fall — and, perhaps, the kind they're more equipped to execute this year.

For all the good things Mizzou achieved in 2020, Eli Drinkwitz's passing game lacked the vertical explosion that's become the hallmark of college football's best offenses. In 10 games last year, Mizzou produced just eight passing plays of 30 yards or more — MU's fewest since 2015. That's just 0.8 per game. Kentucky, at 0.36 per game, was the only other Southeastern Conference team that averaged fewer than one 30-yard completion per game.

Meanwhile, five SEC teams averaged at least two 30-yarders per game: Florida (3.1), Ole Miss (3.1), Alabama (2.5), Georgia (2.2) and LSU (2.0).

The Tigers had to move the ball more methodically in other ways — usually securely tucked into running back Larry Rountree's hands — but it was a water pistol passing attack in a game now dominated by heavy artillery.

With a more seasoned quarterback, the addition of several young receivers and a more typical offseason, the Tigers have the vital ingredients to build a more prolific pass game this season.

"You've got to have speed on the perimeter. You've got to have accurate passing. You've got to have time at the line of scrimmage," Drinkwitz said. "Then also, if you're such a vertical team, you've got to have an intermediate pass game that draws people up, or you've got to be able to run the ball effectively that draws people up. So, it's a lot of everything."

Pro Football Focus uses a statistic called Big Time Throws, which it defines as "a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window." Bazelak had 14 BTTs last year, which tied for sixth in the SEC — Florida's Kyle Trask had the most at 41 — and 20th among Power 5 passers. In just eight starts, Bazelak posted more BTTs than more heralded QBs such as Iowa State's Brock Purdy (13), Texas A&M's Kellen Mond (12) and Notre Dame's Ian Book (12).

A more normalized offseason allowed Bazelak to get countless throwing reps with MU's returning receivers. Last year, during an offseason truncated by the pandemic and strict practice protocols, Bazelak was limited in how much time he could work with the team's top targets. Plus, he was still recovering from knee surgery and sharing snaps with the other contenders for the starting job. Not this year.

"My whole thing is holding people to a high standard and holding people accountable," Bazelak said. "So I think I've done a good job of that. Last year as I was still kind of learning the offense and in a quarterback competition, I was more worried about that. But this year, I'm able to focus on my guys and getting everything right."

His guys have a different look this year. There's Lovett, the four-star rookie from East St. Louis who will be an impact player at outside receiver or the slot. Mookie Cooper, the vaunted transfer from Ohio State, will see time in the slot and the backfield. Both have drawn rave reviews since arriving here in January. They join a veteran core that includes seniors Keke Chism, Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister, who all caught at least 27 passes last year.

"Last year, we had four guys with over 30 catches, and that was in 10 games in the SEC," Banister said. "I think it really will go to the hot hand each day. So much of it is predicated on play calling, but I truly think we'll have a lot of guys that are very successful. Our coaches are going to put us in a good position."

Three second-year receivers have caught Drinkwitz's eye and could take snaps from those veterans – J.J. Hester, Chance Luper and Ja'Mori Maclin, who had seven catches in a scrimmage.

"Those guys are not going to just sit there and say, 'OK, it's your all's position. We'll sit here and wait,'" Drinkwitz said.

But can they stretch the field vertically? That's the hope. Chism was MU's top receiver last year with 35 catches but got off to a slow start after transferring from Division II Angelo State late in the summer.

"We have the guys that can make the plays down the field, like myself, Tauskie, Mookie," Chism said. "The whole room can make plays down the field. For us this offseason, it was putting a lot of time into the deep ball with Connor, just going to build that timing, running routes the way he wants them to ultimately put us both in positions to be successful.

"I feel like that's going to be a huge, huge step forward and a huge advantage for us this season."

MU flips Virginia Tech pledge

Mizzou added to its 2022 recruiting class recently with a Power 5 flip, landing linebacker Xavier Simmons, who had been committed to Virginia Tech since June. Simmons, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, gives the Tigers 13 commitments for the 2022 class. He announced his commitment on Twitter.

Mizzou's class now ranks No. 25 nationally by Rivals.com and eighth in the Southeastern Conference and 14th nationally by 247Sports.com.

Simmons, from Greensboro, North Carolina, had committed to Virginia Tech on June 19. He also holds offers from Illinois, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest.