Mizzou's depth takes shape as opener looms

Dave Matter

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Classes for the fall semester started Monday at Mizzou, which means Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers are through with training camp and shifting focus to their Sept. 4 opener against Central Michigan.

Mizzou held an open practice Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, giving fans a glimpse of what they'll see on the field in two weeks. The depth chart is clearly taking shape as the coaching staff gave extensive reps to the first and second units on both offense and defense.

"I think we're taking steps every day," Drinkwitz said late last week. "I think the team's really responded to everything that we've asked them to do. We've put them in a lot of different things to try to see how they would respond, to see how they would respond to some adversity and some guys sitting out. ... Football is about adversity. It's not always going to be perfect. And it's not always going to be ideal circumstances or situations, whether it's the field conditions or the health of your team or whatever it might be. The only thing you can control is your response to that.

"So we've tried to put these guys in those kind of situations to see how they would respond. And so far, so good. But these are all just simulations until we get to the real thing."

Heading into the final two weeks of preseason practices, a few position groups seem all but settled, starting on defense.

Inside linebackers Devin Nicholson and Blaze Alldredge were paired together most of the night with the No. 1 defense. Nicholson, a returning starter, takes on a bigger leadership role this fall, though Alldredge brings considerable experience as a multiyear starter at Rice. The graduate transfer intercepted Connor Bazelak during a red-zone drill to further state his case as a starter this fall.

At safety, new coordinator Steve Wilks seems set with Martez Manuel (strong) and J.C. Carlies (free) as his starters in the base package. Manuel thrived in more of an outside linebacker/safety hybrid role in last year's defense, but he'll be used more in pass coverage this season.

Up front, three veteran defensive ends have emerged who will command most of the snaps: Trajan Jeffcoat, Isaiah McGuire and Chris Turner. Inside is no different, where three veteran tackles will consume most of the playing time: Akial Byers, Darius Robinson and Kobie Whiteside. A couple of freshmen have been pushing for roles in tackle Mekhi Wingo and end Kyran Montgomery, but Montgomery suffered a season-ending torn ACL knee injury Saturday, he announced on Instagram. Wingo could push for the fourth tackle job along with junior college transfers Realus George Jr. and Daniel Robledo.

Then there are the cornerback positions. The Tigers need more available bodies in Wilks' 4-2-5 defense, which uses three corners in the base package. Six candidates appear to be in play for those roles. At the outside positions, Tulsa transfer Allie Green IV took a lot of first-team work, as did returning sophomore Ish Burdine. Those two rotated evenly with sophomore Ennis Rakestraw and Akayleb Evans, MU's other transfer from Tulsa. Any two of those four could start, but all four figure to earn playing time.

At the slot corner/nickelback position, sophomores Chris Shearin and Kris Abrams-Draine, a converted receiver, split work with the first and second unit. Shearin opted out last season during the pandemic but chose to return this offseason and has since worked primarily with the No. 1 unit.

On offense, Bazelak was back behind center after missing Thursday's practice with a mild illness. The competition at quarterback is all about the backup job, a battle between Brady Cook and Tyler Macon that could last up until the season opener.

Bazelak was back Saturday, but he never got a chance to share the backfield with senior running back Tyler Badie, who went into the locker room with team trainers early in the practice, shortly after punt return drills. Also on Saturday, starting tight end Daniel Parker Jr. was not on the field. A team spokesperson said he was sick. Receivers Ja'Mori Maclin (broken left arm) and Mookie Cooper (lower leg injury) remained out of action.

Drinkwitz and players were not available to address reporters after the scrimmage. His next media availability to update injuries is Wednesday.

With Badie in the locker room, Elijah Young took most of the first-team snaps at running back. Senior Dawson Downing got some work, too, along with freshman B.J. Harris.

Drinkwitz and his offensive staff hoped to finalize their offensive line plans late in camp. On Saturday, the top five seemed set in place: Javon Foster at left tackle, Xavier Delgado at left guard, Mike Maietti at center, Case Cook at right guard and Hyrin White at right tackle.

At receiver, while the Tigers wait for Cooper and Maclin to recover, senior Barrett Banister enjoyed a productive night as the primary slot receiver. He'll eventually share snaps with the underclassmen, but the former walk-on should be a fixture in the passing game this fall.

At outside receiver, freshman Dominic Lovett continues to push for a prominent role in the offense. He traded reps with senior starters Tauskie Dove and Keke Chism and figures to be a big part of the offense. With Parker unavailable, Niko Hea and Messiah Swinson were the first-team options at tight end.