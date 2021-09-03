Chrisman grad Dawson Herl earns starting QB job at Missouri Southern

Dawson Herl knew he had some tough competition to win the starting quarterback role at Missouri Southern State University.

But Herl, a former William Chrisman High School all-conference quarterback, earned the right to start behind center as the Lions opened the 2021 season on the road Thursday at Nebraska-Kearney.

The 6-foot-4, 197-pound redshirt freshman beat out some top-line teammates to earn the starting nod.

"He rarely gets rattled," Lions first-year head coach Atiba Bradley said of Herl at this week's press conference. "He's also a guy with a short-term memory. He can throw a bad pass and it doesn't affect his next pass. He also has a lot of confidence for a guy his age. He can step into the huddle and demand the respect and attention of his teammates.

"And when your signal caller has their attention, that's a good thing."

Herl was a four-year starter for the Bears football and basketball teams and played varsity baseball his senior year. He was all-conference his junior and senior years, going 175-of-341 for 2,290 yards and 26 touchdowns, while rushing for 156 yards on the ground with six touchdowns.

Herl, whose brother Dayne now starts at quarterback for Chrisman, played a big role in the Bears setting the school record for most wins over a four-year span, as well as being conference champions in 2016.

And now he is likely the only freshman starting at quarterback in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, arguably the strongest NCAA Division II conference in the nation.

"It's all pretty amazing," Herl said by phone from Joplin, Mo. "From the first day I arrived here, my goal has been to be the starting quarterback on this football team. And now, I've earned the starting role and I can't wait for our first game at Nebraska-Kearney.

"In a way, as a freshman, I'm glad we're starting on the road so we can work everything out offensively before we play our first game at home (against Northeastern State on Sept. 11)."

Herl said the starting nod means even more because of the talent the Lions have at his position.

"We have so much talent at quarterback," he said. "We have some young guys, and a talented veteran like (junior) Jaylon Banks.

"I really like our offense and we have some running backs who can really get the job done. Our line and our backs give me added confidence in the backfield and I like the guys I'm throwing the ball to.

"It's all kind of surreal – and so exciting. I can't wait for Thursday night in Kearney, and really, can't wait for the rest of the season."