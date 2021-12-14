As signing period looms, Mizzou turns focus to Army

Dave Matter

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Forgive Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz if he gets his days mixed up this week. The Tigers' earliest bowl game in 40 years has turned a usually hectic time of year into a compressed logistical puzzle as the program prepares for not only the Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl but the early signing period that begins Wednesday. Oh, and final exams.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Tigers held their first practices since learning they'll play Army in less than two weeks in Fort Worth, Texas. It's the earliest Mizzou's bowl has fallen on the calendar since the 1981 Tangerine Bowl, a victory over Southern Miss on Dec. 19 that year.

This week, the team will focus on finals Monday through Wednesday while the coaches finalize their game plan for the bowl game. Then practices resume Thursday. The team leaves for Texas on Saturday.

Before then, Mizzou is expected to sign most if not all the 15 players verbally committed to the 2022 recruiting class, starting Wednesday. Drinkwitz was on the road visiting recruits every day from last Sunday to Friday. This past weekend, the team hosted about a dozen 2022 recruits on their official visits, including East St. Louis' five-star receiver Luther Burden.

Eventually, there will be time to take a breath.

"But it's the most wonderful time of the year, bowl season, football season, Christmas season and signing season all kind of wrapped up in one," Drinkwitz said.

Soon enough, the Tigers (6-6) will narrow their focus on the Army Black Knights (8-4), who until Saturday had their attention consumed by the Army-Navy rivalry game, won by Navy in an upset, 17-13.

"Hopefully there are some things we can learn from the film and get ready for the next game," Army coach Jeff Monken told reporters after Saturday's loss in East Rutherford, New Jersey. "I am glad we don't have to finish the season on a disappointing loss. We get a chance to play again, and our guys will be highly motivated to go to work tomorrow."

Drinkwitz said he watched every snap of the Army-Navy game and last week studied clips of Army's other games during his flights around the country.

"Very impressed with the discipline that Army plays with, really in all three phases," he said. "They do a really good job of attacking your punt team. They do a really good job in special teams and putting the pressure on you, which was evident (Saturday) when they should have had a blocked punt. Offensively they've got two dynamic quarterbacks. Both of them present different strengths. We're gonna have to prepare for both the option, but they do spread out and run some conventional offense too, which creates a whole other set of issues."

And countless cut blocks. The service academy programs that build their offenses around the triple option also rely heavily on cut blocks, perfectly legal below-the-waist blocks designed to wipe a defender off his feet. Monken's Flexbone offense is no exception.

"I hate (cut blocks) a lot," Mizzou defensive tackle Darius Robinson said Sunday. "It's probably because my two injuries were from cut blocks. I don't like them at all."

Robinson said every team has a couple plays that feature cut blocking, usually to take out backside defenders from pursuing to the ball.

"But not as much as Army," he said.

Mizzou's offense faces some challenges, too. With Daniel Parker Jr. and Messiah Swinson entering the NCAA transfer portal, the Tigers are especially short on experienced tight ends. Other than veteran Niko Hea, freshman Ryan Hoerstkamp and walk-on senior Kibet Chepyator are next in line for expanded roles, Drinkwitz said. He said the Tigers could also experiment with 20 personnel formations (two running backs, no tight ends) or use an extra offensive lineman or two as inline blockers where a tight end would normally play.

Since the end of Mizzou's regular season, five players have entered the transfer portal, while one senior, cornerback Akayleb Evans, has opted out of the bowl game to focus on training for the NFL draft. As of Sunday, Drinkwitz didn't know of any other seniors planning to sit out the bowl, but more transfers wouldn't surprise him.

"Wish those guys the best that chose to move on like we do with everybody," he said. "College football has allowed for these guys opportunities to seek what other things might be out there. And I'm sure there's going to be a few more. That's all fine. We want guys who really want to be here and are committed to what we're trying to accomplish."

As for Mizzou's quarterback situation, Drinkwitz said it remains a "wide-open" competition between his top options, regular starter Connor Bazelak, redshirt freshman Brady Cook and freshman Tyler Macon. They've been rotating with the No. 1 offense, he said.

"We really judge on basically five different things: toughness, preparation, decision making, accuracy and leadership," Drinkwitz said, "and how those guys display those five things and characteristics, which we think are the characteristics ... that are going to help us win."